Jose Mourinho explains why Danny Rose will only play once for Tottenham in 2020

Jose Mourinho has been quizzed about Danny Rose.

The 30 year old former England international left sitting on the sidelines.

Jose Mourinho not naming Danny Rose in his Premier League squad, nor his Europa League one.

The Spurs boss clearly thought he’d set things in motion to permanently move on Danny Rose in January, when loaning the unwanted defender to Newcastle United.

However, really poor form when at St James Park would surely have impressed no club that may have had an interest.

Danny Rose now is stuck without a new club and indeed stuck without any football, at least until January at the earliest.

Jose Mourinho makes it obvious that he has washed his hands of the situation, declaring today: ‘With Danny, the players and agents make the market. If the agent didn’t find a solution for Danny to move then it’s a question you have to ask him.’

Quite amazing that players don’t do everything they can to ensure that they can play football somewhere, especially when you are now aged 30, as Danny Rose is.

The decisions of both Spurs manager and player, mean that Danny Rose will now see out the year having made only one appearance for Tottenham in the whole of 2020. A 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on 11 January 2020 when Rose played the first 69 minutes.

Phew, just glad that Steve Bruce didn’t succeed in signing Danny Rose permanently, as he has said he was trying to do.

Jose Mourinho asked at his pre-LASK press conference about Danny Rose being left out of Tottenham’s Premier League and Europa League squads:

“Danny [Rose] is not part of our squad.

“Danny wanted very, very much to leave in the January window last season.

“Why? Because he wanted to play and play and play.

“Then he went to Newcastle and I immediately had the feeling of being a player of his dimension that, thinking about the Euros, I thought our future would be [Ben] Davies and [Ryan] Sessegnon.

“Then we had the possibility to get [Sergio] Reguilon and I thought that would be a good opportunity for Ryan to get game time and develop [on loan at Hoffenheim].

“With Danny, the players and agents make the market.

“If the agent didn’t find a solution for Danny to move then it’s a question you have to ask him.”

Here are some of the other players left out of the Premier League squads and can’t play in the league until January at the earliest:

Arsenal – Mesut Ozi

Tottenham – Danny Rose

Crystal Palace – Connor Wickham, Wayne Hennessy

Fulham – Jean Michael Seri, Josh Onomah, Kevin McDonald and Stefan Johansen

Manchester United – Phil Jones, Sergio Romero

Everton – Yannick Bolasie and Mo Besic

Aston Villa – Henri Lansbury

West Brom – Kamil Grosicki