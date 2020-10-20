News

Jonas Gutierrez still powering on and gets new contract that takes him beyond 38th birthday

Jonas Gutierrez is a true Newcastle United cult hero.

He is also somebody who is a total inspiration to everybody, both inside and outside football.

Against some pretty tough competition, Jonas Gutierrez also has the dubious accolade of being subjected to the most disgraceful behaviour ever seen by Mike Ashley.

The Newcastle United owner found by a tribunal to have discriminated against the then NUFC when Jonas was recovering from testicular cancer.

The tribunal finding that Mike Ashley had ordered John Carver not to play Jonas Gutierrez in too many games, so the cancer sufferer wouldn’t trigger an automatic contract extension.

Earlier this year (see below) Jonas was getting all emotional when it got to the five year anniversary of his final appearance for Newcastle United, a remarkable story as he fought back from cancer to ensure NUFC safety on the final day, a 2-0 win over West Ham, with Jonas making one and scoring the other in an inspirational performance.

Straight after that game he said (see below): ‘To be honest, they (the fans) don’t deserve to have this problem, this situation, Newcastle is bigger than this (fighting relegation)…I am really proud to be a Geordie and it was fantastic to be here today.’

Not only has Jonas Gutierrez had cancer to deal with but at the age of 35 he suffered a horrific injury in 2018, a ruptured patella tendon in his left knee when playing for Defensa Y Justicia.

Many thought he would retire.

However, the former NUFC star fought back and got fully fit, moved on to Banfield and unbelievably suffered the exact same injury but to his other (right) knee in 2019, aged 36.

Once again, many thought he would retire, only for Jonas to get fully fit again and play.

The new league season in Argentina is set to kick-off at the end of the month, Banfield playing away at River Plate.

Ahead of that new season, Banfield have announced that 37 year old Jonas Gutierrez has been awarded a new deal.

¡Jonás Gutiérrez ✍🏼 renovó su contrato con #Banfield! El jugador del Taladro extendió su vínculo hasta diciembre de 2021 💚. ¡Felicitaciones, @elgalgojonas! 💪🏼🇳🇬 Toda la info ➡️ https://t.co/HpxpkKEWrD pic.twitter.com/ikynRmnuax — Club A. Banfield (desde 🏠) (@CAB_oficial) October 19, 2020

This new contract will take Jonas up to December 2021 when he will be aged 38 (and a half), surely then he will retire from playing…?

Good luck Jonas and enjoy the rest of your career!

El 24 de mayo de 2015 quedará guardado en mi memoria y el corazón de todos los fans de Newcastle

🔙🔜⚫️⚪️⚫️❤️⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#nufc#premierleague The 24th if May 2015 will always be cemented close to my heart and the Newcastle fans

🔙🔜⚫️⚪️⚫️❤️⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#nufc#premierleague pic.twitter.com/q3xjOvBhN3 — Jonas Gutierrez (@elgalgojonas) May 24, 2020

Jonas Gutierrez speaking after Newcastle 2 West Ham 0 back on 24 May 2015:

“Since I arrived at Newcastle the fans were fantastic with me and the team.

“To be honest, they (the fans) don’t deserve to have this problem, this situation, Newcastle is bigger than this.

“You have to look forward, this club has to look forward, the top ten and not looking at the bottom.

“To be honest, a few months ago I didn’t know if I was going to play football again and now I am back, I’m playing football, I have a second chance in my life.

“I am really proud to be a Geordie and it was fantastic to be here today.”

