Jamaal Lascelles a big doubt as 4 Newcastle United players ruled out of Everton and 3 passed fit

Jamaal Lascelles is a big doubt for Sunday.

The Newcastle United Captain limped off at Molineux last Sunday.

Steve Bruce revealing that Jamaal Lascelles is the big concern and he will be monitored over the next 48 hours with his foot injury, before a decision is made for the Everton match.

Elsewhere in the squad, Newcastle have Jonjo Shelvey, Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie all remaining on the sidelines.

However, there is better news on three other players.

The NUFC Head Coach confirming that Isaac Hayden is fine after training all week, a hamstring problem having kept him on the sidelines at Wolves.

Sean Longstaff could only make the bench at Molineux and made a late sub appearance but Steve Bruce says he is available to start if selected, now totally recovered from his tonsillitis.

Also in the mix is Matty Longstaff, having come through one and a half matches for the Under 23s with no problems.

Presumably also the likes of Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett also come into contention now, especially if Jamaal Lascelles is ruled out.

Steve Bruce on Friday morning ahead of Everton:

“We’ve only got one major concern which is Jamaal Lascelles.

“He has got a foot injury so we’ll see how he is.

“Matty Longstaff has played a game and a half for the Under 23 and looks like he’s over his injury.

“Sean Longstaff has recovered from a bout of tonsilitis.”

