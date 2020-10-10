Opinion

It is not ‘The Premier League’ who have decided £14.95 PPV – It is 19 PL club owners

People talk about ‘The Premier League’ as though it is an organisation / organism that operates on its own.

Many fans wanting to believe that the tail wags the dog, that administrators such as Richard Masters dictate what it does.

The reality is though that those who decide what the Premier League does, are those who own a share.

There are 20 shareholders and they are the 20 owners of clubs that are in the Premier League at any one time.

So when on Friday afternoon we discovered what the Premier League had planned with the October 2020 matches that hadn’t been scheduled for live TV, who decided it would be £14.95 Pay Per View for any matches not part of the usual TV selection, roughly half of the games, where should you point the finger of blame…

A lot of Newcastle fans immediately wanting to blame Richard Masters and other suspected shadowy figures within the Premier League bureaucracy but the answer is a lot less shady / shadowy than that.

The 20 owners of the Premier League clubs had a vote each on whether to charge fans £14.95 a time to watch half the PL matches.

John Percy of The Telegraph revealing that the vote was 19 v 1, Leicester City the only club with an owner decent enough to vote against it.

Mike Ashley and Newcastle United unsurprisingly happy to vote it through.

It is the Premier League club owners who have decided to do this, no need to look for anybody else to blame.

The same Premier League owners who have just spent around £1.2billion on new signings and the likes of Mike Ashley continuing to take monthly payments for season tickets, plus full payment taken by direct debit from many back in March 2020.

With no doubt this pay per view plan set to continue long past October.

Newcastle United v Manchester United is one of the 15 selected for pay for view this month, full details of that and the other matches below.

I know fairness is a bit of an alien concept anyway in Premier League football but surely at least with this, all fans of all PL club need to be treated equally?

If you have the standard Sky and BT sports packages, then if you support Everton, Man City or West Ham, you will need to pay nothing extra to watch your team play PL football these next three weeks. However, if you are a Villa, Fulham or West Brom supporter, it will be £45 to watch all your games these upcoming next three weekends.

We all know that usually, certain teams get picked far more than others in the usual selections of PL live matches, so if PPV is here for the coming months, are they going to change that?

Or will the likes of West Brom and Fulham fans find they have to pay an extra £15 a time to watch most of their matches, whilst supporters of Liverpool, Man Utd and other clubs will rarely have to?

Premier League Official Announcement:

Further to the Premier League’s announcement that all fixtures until the end of October will continue to be made available for fans to watch live in the United Kingdom, the revised schedule for all matches up to and including 2 November has been released.

All times below are BST until Saturday 24 October and GMT from Sunday 25 October.

Matchweek 5

Saturday 17 October

12:30 Everton v Liverpool (BT Sport)

15:00 Chelsea v Southampton (BT Sport Box Office)

17:30 Man City v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

20:00 Newcastle v Man Utd (Sky Sports Box Office)

Sunday 18 October

12:00 Sheffield Utd v Fulham (BT Sport Box Office)

14:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton (Sky Sports)

16:30 Spurs v West Ham (Sky Sports)

19:15 Leicester City v Aston Villa (Sky Sports Box Office)

Monday 19 October

17:30 West Brom v Burnley (Sky Sports Box Office)

20:00 Leeds v Wolves (Sky Sports)

Matchweek 6

Friday 23 October

20:00 Aston Villa v Leeds Utd (BT Sport Box Office)

Saturday 24 October

12:30 West Ham v Man City (BT Sport)

15:00 Fulham v Crystal Palace (BT Sport Box Office)

17:30 Man Utd v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

20:00 Liverpool v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports Box Office)

Sunday 25 October

14:00 Southampton v Everton (Sky Sports)

16:30 Wolves v Newcastle (Sky Sports)

19:15 Arsenal v Leicester City (Sky Sports Box Office)

Monday 26 October

17:30 Brighton v West Brom (Sky Sports Box Office)

20:00 Burnley v Spurs (Sky Sports)

Matchweek 7

Friday 30 October

20:00 Wolves v Crystal Palace (BT Sport Box Office)

Saturday 31 October

12:30 Sheff Utd v Man City (BT Sport)

15:00 Burnley v Chelsea (BT Sport Box Office)

17:30 Liverpool v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Sunday 1 November

12:00 Aston Villa v Southampton (Sky Sports Box Office)

14:00 Newcastle v Everton (Sky Sports)

16:30 Man Utd v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

19:15 Spurs v Brighton (Sky Sports Box Office)

Monday 2 November

17:30 Fulham v West Brom (Sky Sports Box Office)

20:00 Leeds v Leicester (Sky Sports)

Confirmation of the final kick-off times for matches in November and December impacted upon by UEFA Europa League participation will be issued when the broadcast selections for the relevant month are announced.

