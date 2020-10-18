Opinion

Is it getting to the point now where enough is enough?

So, Newcastle United did lose on Saturday in what turned out to be a bad night, after it had looked like we were heading for another decent result (1-1 draw), if not performance.

That’s by the by but it has probably triggered my mind into this train of thought.

It has prompted me to ask this question…

No matter how much you love your football, do you ever get to the point where you say “enough is enough”?

We’ve got to a situation now where we’re seeing matches spread almost throughout the entire day.

12:30pm

3pm

5:30pm

7:45/8pm

Every weekend.

I loved it when the live TV games were brought in.

I love the game and I love Premier League football, but right now, I feel like we’re losing more and more of what football should be all about. That 3pm on a Saturday feeling.

Case in point.

Everton v Liverpool is one of the key games you look out for in the Premier League season.

However, knowing that the day was going to be dominated by football later in the evening, with the Man City v Arsenal game and then Newcastle v Man Utd, I was perfectly happy to spend time out of the house missing the start of that game, so I could spend time on my interest in Photography.

Most of these kick-off times are driven by the pandemic, I know.

However, football fans are being hit all ways, clubs including Newcastle United sitting on their season ticket money, their Sky and BT subscriptions, plus now asked to Pay Per View.

The football fan, literally THE most important thing about the sport, has gone further down the pecking order of consideration by those who run the game.

Has money ruling the game gone too far?

The pandemic.

The ‘Project Big Picture’ scandal,

And especially the fact that I support a rudderless ambitionless football club, that strives to merely survive, while the rest constantly look to improve themselves.

It’s all getting too much.

I’ll always follow the sport but I’m losing a lot of love for it.

You can follow the author on Twitter @jonniegrieve

