Injury update on Miguel Almiron after carted off on Thursday

Miguel Almiron had an eventful Thursday night.

The Newcastle star in great form as Paraguay earned a 2-2 draw away against Peru in a World Cup qualifier.

The big talking point was a horrific elbow to the face of Miguel Almiron (watch it below) in the first half.

The Newcastle player’s persistence catching an opponent in possession, his determined run ended on the edge of the box as the last defender launched a horrific assault on Miguel Almiron, his elbow full to the face and knocking the Paraguayan attacking player to the floor.

The Peru defender immediately putting his head in his hands as he realised what he had done, only for the referee to amazingly only give a yellow, to the amazement of both teams. Almiron very lucky not to have been seriously hurt, as you can see for yourself.

Not given quite so much media attention was that the Newcastle player was eventually subbed in the seventh minute of injury time and left the pitch on a cart, with fears it could be a serious muscle injury.

Now though, Paraguayan journalist Roberto Rojas has given an injury / fitness update on Miguel Almiron:

“Only a pulled muscle and was taken as a precaution, but nevertheless I’m hearing that the injury isn’t as serious.

“The injury was only a pulled muscle and wasn’t as serious as expected.

“Him, alongside all the players that played in the match against Perú, trained in the gym yesterday evening and will all be in contention for the match against Venezuela on Tuesday.

“All good signs for Miggy.”

There will be no reunion with Salomon Rondon though on Tuesday, as his Chinese club Dalian Pro have blocked the striker from travelling and playing against Miguel Almiron and Paraguay.

Meanwhile, Saturday night has seen Fabian Schar named in the Switzerland starting eleven to face Spain.

NEWCASTLE UNITED INTERNATIONALS – FULL SCHEDULE

Wednesday 7 October

Switzerland 1 Croatia 2

Fabian Schar played 76 minutes of this friendly and appeared to have no issues with his shoulder before being subbed late on. Schar the sixth Swiss substitution as they then face games against Spain on Saturday and Germany on Tuesday.

Thursday 8 October

Scotland 0 Israel 0 AET (Scotland win 5-3 on penalties)

Ryan Fraser came on in the 84th minute but didn’t take one of the shootout penalties.

Scotland now play away to Serbia on 12 November to decide who qualifies for the 2020 European Championship finals that will take place in June and July 2021.

Slovakia 0 Republic of Ireland 0 AET (Slovakia win 4-2 on penalties)

Jeff Hendrick played the full 120 minutes but didn’t take a shootout penalty as the Republic of Ireland were eliminated after a poor match. Although the visitors did have the best of the chances that were created.

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 Northern Ireland 1 AET (Northern Ireland win 4-3 on penalties)

Jamal Lewis played the full 120 minutes but didn’t take a shootout penalty as Northern Ireland triumphed. They will now host host Slovakia on 12 November for a place in the Euro finals next summer.

Russia 1 Sweden 2

Emil Krafth started for Sweden today and played the opening 45 minutes before being subbed at the break with Sweden leading 1-0 in Russia. Sweden eventually winning 2-1.

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) European Championships play-off

Paraguay 2 v Peru 2

However, the big talking point was a horrific elbow to the face of Almiron in the first half. The Newcastle player's persistence catching an opponent in possession, his determined run ended on the edge of the box as the last defender launched a horrific assault on Miguel Almiron, his elbow full to the face and knocking the Paraguayan attacking player to the floor. The Peru defender immediately putting his head in his hands as he realised what he had done, only for the referee to amazingly only give a yellow, to the astonishment of both teams.

Saturday 10 October

Spain v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Sunday 11 October

Scotland v Slovakia (Ryan Fraser) Nations League

Republic of Ireland v Wales (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League

Croatia v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Northern Ireland v Austria (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Tuesday 13 October

Germany v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Venezuela v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Wednesday 14 October

Scotland v Czech Republic (Ryan Fraser) Nations League

Finland v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League

Russia v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Friendly

Portugal v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Norway v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

