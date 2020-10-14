News

Injury setback for Martin Dubravka after moon boot removed – Report

It is reported late on Wednesday afternoon that Martin Dubravka has had an injury setback.

The Times say that their information is that after the protective moon boot was removed, there was disappointment at how far along the road to recovery the goalkeeper’s heel is.

The newspaper say that it could now be December before we see Martin Dubravka back playing again, with a club source having confirmed this injury setback to them.

After two and a half years without missing a Premier League match, Martin Dubravka has had to sit out the season so far after picking up the injury ahead of reporting back for pre-season.

Thankfully the absence of Newcastle’s number one keeper doesn’t appear to have negatively impacted the team, so far, with Mark Gillespie doing well in the League Cup apart from the poor goal conceded against Newport.

Whilst most importantly, in the Premier League we have seen Karl Darlow keep a clean sheet at West Ham and end up man of the match at Tottenham as he single-handedly earned Newcastle a point.

Brighton easily beat United before then Darlow helped Newcastle beat Burnley.

Martin Dubravka had revealed at the end of August (see below) that after having an operation in Leeds, he had flown home to recuperate and the expectancy was around two months before he could be back, making it around the end of October hopefully.

However, in a later interview, Martin Dubravka did also outline a real worst case scenario, saying that two former teammates had suffered the exact same heel injury and had missed four months of football…if The Times are proved correct, then December would take Dubravka to four months out.

On 9 September 2020, we had a typically ridiculous Steve Bruce claim that Martin Dubravka was doing so well in his recovery he could be back in only another four weeks and playing again from around 7 October, which would have only been just over five weeks of recovery. Steve Bruce repeatedly does this, seemingly thinking he needs to put out positive news on returns from injury, even though they hardly ever prove correct. A worry also for Newcastle fans concerned at the serious injury problems since Steve Bruce arrived at Newcastle United, whether the Head Coach wanting to rush injured players back too early, leads to more serious injury issues.

Earlier this month just ahead of the international break, Martin Dubravka spoke once again about his recovery:

“My ankle is healing.

“Even though that is good news, it won’t allow me to travel to Slovakia and play for the team [against the Republic of Ireland], it would be too much of a risk.

“I am sorry I can’t help the lads out but that is the reality.”

Martin Dubravka speaking to Sport.SK back on 28 August 2020, when he revealed what had happened:

“During the penultimate run in Slovakia before leaving for England, when I was working on the set individual plan [provided by Newcastle United), I injured my ankle.

“I immediately informed the coaches in Newcastle.

“After arriving in England, I still trained despite the pain, but after three days I had to stop.

“A scan revealed the damage to the ligaments and I have already had a small operation in Leeds.

“Immediately after that [operation], I boarded a plane and went back home to Zilina.

“I will now rehabilitate here [in Slovakia] for two weeks and then I will go back to England.

“I will know more after two or three weeks when the brace is taken off.

“I will stay in communication with the club doctor and inform him how the procedures are going here in Slovakia.

“They injected into the damaged area.

“Unfortunately I have a crack there, which requires a break of about six to eight weeks.

“It heals differently for everyone of course and I think that despite the fact that I was still training [back on Tyneside] after the injury, we caught it [the injury] early enough.”

