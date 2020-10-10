News

In only 126 minutes – New report shows Newcastle United star has created most chances

Which Newcastle United star has created more chances in open play than any other this season?

Jonjo Shelvey? No. Allan Saint-Maximin? No.

Here is a clue, the Newcastle United star who has created the most chances in the Premier League this season so far, has only played 126 minutes of the 360 minutes so far.

What is more, his only start was at Tottenham, where Steve Bruce’s ultra negative orders meant NUFC rarely crossed the halfway line, never mind get near the Spurs goal.

Well, a new report and table of statistics shows clearly this NUFC player is the stand out for creating scoring opportunities, despite the lack of minutes Steve Bruce has given him.

A table has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’) which shows the Premier League players who have created the most chances in open play:

As you can see, Miguel Almiron is the only Newcastle United star to make this list.

Only 126 Premier League minutes played, one start against Spurs and sub appearances against Brighton and West Ham.

Yet Miggy is creating a scoring chance every 25 minutes on average he is on the pitch.

To be honest, I can’t believe Steve Bruce is playing Joelinton ahead of Miguel Almiron. The Brazilian has looked a little better this season but in his 213 PL minutes so far, he rarely even gets close to the box, never mind close enough to create chances or score goals.

Get Miguel Almiron in the starting eleven and give him and ASM the freedom to get up and support Callum Wilson, rather than Bruce playing Miggy as an extra defender when he does play him. Get Newcastle pressing high on the opposition and chances and goals will then come on a regular basis.

