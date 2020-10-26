Opinion

I’m now truly realising the value of a good coach

Having seen the latest Newcastle United match on Sunday at Molineux, it simply adds to my feeling from what I’m watching, the realisation of the coaching effect certain managers are having on teams.

Take Graham Potter at Brighton, whose team played us off the pitch at St James Park with lesser players.

They were superb and Steve Bruce didn’t have a clue how to contain them.

Potter is certainly someone who I wouldn’t complain about if he ended up at the toon.

However, we currently have a job for the boys merry go round manager.

Potters team and others are not frightened when they go up against the better sides, which tells you that he and his players believe in what they are doing.

Under Steve Bruce, we play negative, hoping for a draw.

Look at the job that the Argentine boss Marcelo Bielsa is doing at Leeds.

These coaches are out there and losing Rafa Benitez was a big mistake.

Under Rafa it was dull at times but once we were safe, the team started playing some really good stuff.

Don’t know which way this season will go but it is a hard watch mostly and very inconsistent.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 25 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Murphy 89

Wolves:

Jimenez 80

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 63% (65%) Newcastle 37% (35%)

Total shots were Wolves 16 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Wolves 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Lascelles (Carroll 88), Fernandez, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Almiron, Fraser (Joelinton 78), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Sean Longstaff 79)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Hayden, Manquillo, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

