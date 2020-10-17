Opinion

I’d love it, really love it, if Liverpool and Man U lose to Everton and Newcastle United today

I don’t like Everton.

I didn’t really have any strong feelings about them either way back in the day.

However, they were the very worst when Newcastle United became decent under Kevin Keegan.

Aston Villa and Tottenham supporters took it badly when NUFC became a rival and overtook them back in the 90s in terms of being a credible threat on the pitch…but Everton fans were by far the worst.

Ever since there has been friction between the two fanbases, despite as I say, Everton being a club that Newcastle fans never previously had a big issue with.

However…that has very much gone out of the window, at least for now.

Friction / hostilities with Everton can recommence at a later date but today, today, I would love it, really love it, if they beat Liverpool.

It will be a total dream if then that is followed by Newcastle United doing the same to the Mancs tonight.

Liverpool and Manchester United went into the international break having conceded 13 goals between them in defeats to Villa and Spurs that put a smile on everybody’s faces.

After the disgraceful actions of the two clubs that have been exposed in the past week, just imagine the laughter that would ring around the Premier League if similar happened today?

Maybe a little too much to expect the combined talents of Ancelotti and Bruce to come up with 13 goals between them.

However, a couple of single goal wins over Liverpool and Man Utd would certainly do the trick still.

After the weekend it would leave Liverpool mid-table and six points behind leaders Everton, whilst Manchester United could very likely be in the relegation zone!

How sweet would that be after their shameful attempted power grab?

