Opinion

I can’t help but laugh at Danny Rose situation

I was really pleased when Newcastle United landed Danny Rose on loan in January.

Still only 30 and having played for England as recently as October 2019, what wasn’t to like?

Danny Rose bombing up and down the left side for Spurs and England, just because Jose Mourinho doesn’t want to play him, doesn’t mean the left-back is no longer a Premier League player.

However…then we had the reality.

When signing older players who have had high end careers, two factors are essential when considering the deals.

Are they physically up for the challenge?

Do they still have the necessary desire?

On what we saw of Danny Rose for NUFC on loan, I have to say that it was an emphatic NO!

His level of fitness and desire was so poor, especially when he claimed that he had always wanted to play for Newcastle United.

Plus he was only 30, so not even old really, he should have years left him in the Premier League.

I couldn’t believe it when Steve Bruce and the media were all saying what a great signing Danny Rose would be if Newcastle could get him on a permanent deal in the summer.

What had they been watching???

I saw somebody sauntering (literally walking at times) around the pitch for NUFC, not appearing to care about his level of fitness or having the real desire to help Newcastle in these final matches after the Premier League restarted and the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Danny Rose had simply come to Newcastle to help him try and get back into the England squad for the 2020 European Championships and then to sign permanently for some top Premier League or European club after those Euros.

However, after only four PL starts for NUFC where he hadn’t impressed, football was suspended and then on 17 March 2020 the Euros quickly put back to summer 2021. After that I think Danny Rose pretty much downed tools.

It didn’t help either when in early May, just ahead of the players returning to training ahead of Premier League restart in June, with the public miserable due to the virus situation and looking for things to lift them, Danny Rose had this to say in an interview:

‘The government’s saying bring football back because it’s going to boost the nation’s morale.

‘I don’t give a f.ck about the nation’s morale, bro.’

‘Like, there’s people’s lives are at risk, so, do you know what I mean.

‘Like, football shouldn’t even be spoke about coming back until the numbers have dropped, like massively. No, it’s b.llocks.’

Fast forward to October 2020 and thankfully even Steve Bruce wasn’t stupid enough to want to buy Danny Rose, or maybe Rose decided to wait for the call off Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Liverpool.

Instead, we have Jamal Lewis who is doing ok and looks to have real desire to play for Newcastle United, not something that you could ever accuse Danny Rose of.

I had to laugh on Tuesday night when I then saw the Premier League squads all announced, who had made the squads and who hadn’t…

Yes, Danny Rose left on the sidelines once again, out of the Tottenham squad and no clubs having come in for him. Maybe they had seen what he was like when at Newcastle United on loan?

Newcastle United have the likes of Atsu, Lazaar, Saivet and Aarons left kicking their heels when not named in the 25 man NUFC PL squad, here are a few who were left out at other clubs:

Tottenham – Danny Rose

Crystal Palace – Connor Wickham, Wayne Hennessy

Fulham – Jean Michael Seri, Josh Onomah, Kevin McDonald and Stefan Johansen

Manchester United – Phil Jones, Sergio Romero

Everton – Yannick Bolasie and Mo Besic

Aston Villa – Henri Lansbury

West Brom – Kamil Grosicki

Shame to see our old mate Henri Lansbury without a squad place either.

