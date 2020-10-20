News

Huddersfield explain what happened with Rolando Aarons non-transfer and if they’ll come back for him

Later today, the likes of Henri Saivet, Rolando Aarons, Achraf Lazaar and Christian Atsu are set to have it formally confirmed, that they will play no first team football until 2021 at the earliest.

Premier League clubs have to confirm their 25 man senior Premier League squads today and all four won’t be included, unless there are injuries to other players that are far worse than previously reported.

Even if somehow included in the PL squad, there would be all but zero chance of them playing any minutes.

Incredibly frustrating for Newcastle fans that between the club and players, there isn’t the absolute desire to make sure that deals happen, so that unwanted players move on and play some football whilst NUFC at the very least saves some money on wages.

It actually looked like Rolando Aarons was going to be away, the final afternoon of the Premier League / EFL transfer window on Friday seeing him in Huddersfield, with medical done, fans only waiting for confirmation that the deal was completed.

Instead, there was no deal, with it later reported that this was due to the Premier League and EFL not accepting the paperwork because it arrived at 5.02pm on Friday (16 October), two minutes after the deadline.

Huddersfield Chairman Phil Hodgkinson has now explained what happened with the Rolando Aarons (no) deal and whether Huddersfield are still interested…

Phil Hodgkinson talking to Yorkshire Live:

“I think we want to make sure we’re signing the right players that make us better and we believed that Rolando Aarons would do that.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t get it done and that’s life and it happens, but we still are confident that he’s the right player, so rather than bringing someone in at the last minute or bringing in someone else…he’s our top target, he remains so, and what we’d rather do is get through the next 10 weeks to January and get it done then rather than bring in somebody that maybe doesn’t tick all the boxes Rolando did.

“It’s frustrating for us, it’s frustrating for everyone, but it does happen.”

‘People will question why it took until deadline day to try and get Rolando Aarons in or try to finalise that signing. Did the Karlan Grant move getting delayed and delayed play a part in the delay in bringing in an attacker?’

“Very much so. If Karlan Grant wasn’t going to go this window then we didn’t need to bring in another player in that area.

“The reality is that I’ve got to do what’s best for the football club and up until Wednesday night-Thursday morning the deal still just wasn’t right, and if I’d accepted that I don’t think our fans would have been over the moon.

“To have done the deal just to get it done would not have been the right thing to do for the football club.

“The deal for Rolando was ready to go but we didn’t need to fill that position if the deal for Karlan didn’t go through.

“Ultimately it didn’t go through until Thursday, at which point we set everything in motion with Rolando.

“He was already in the area, we did his medical on Friday, and we got on with the process and it was ready to go.

“It was just unfortunate that something happened very very late on with minutes to go that meant that we just couldn’t do it.

“It was just one of those things, not something we could have expected or provided for, but that’s life and we’ve just got to accept that sometimes these things happen in football.”

Good news that Huddersfield are still interested, but as Friday shows, it is never done until it is done. So hopefully we will hear in advance of the January window that a deal has been signed off, with it only needing to then formally go through once that window opens.

You can understand that if Karlan Grant’s £15m move to West Brom hadn’t happened, why the Rolando Aarons wouldn’t have either.

However, when the Huddersfield boss says the Rolando Aarons deal was all set up and ready to go, if Grant’s move happened, then difficult to understand why it didn’t?

Phil Hodgkinson states: ‘It was just unfortunate that something happened very very late on with minutes to go that meant that we just couldn’t do it.’

Obviously we would all like to know what the ‘something’ was that ‘happened very very late on with minutes to go’, that prevented the deal happening.

It is always bizarre just how many deals do or don’t happen on deadline days, as in, why clubs leave it so late so often.

Especially when it then leaves players with yet more months of no first team football and clubs lacking players they apparently really wanted.

