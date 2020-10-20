Opinion

How are these three Newcastle United players keeping their places?

In every team of Newcastle United players, you will have disagreement amongst fans.

No two supporters see anything exactly the same when it comes to the NUFC side.

However, I think even after only a handful of matches this season, we are seeing an overwhelming consensus on certain Newcastle United players.

There are three who were selected yet again on Saturday night, where I can’t comprehend in any way why they deserve a place in the side.

Their selection only making sense inside the head of Steve Bruce.

I have read much in the normal media and on social media, where journalists and fans discuss the abuse and criticism Joelinton gets.

Well, I think first of all, you have to understand that these are two very different things.

In no way is it acceptable for Joelinton or any other player (or indeed any person) to be abused on Twitter and the like, just for not being very good at their job.

As for criticism, there is absolutely nothing wrong with people people pointing out why Joelinton is not very good at his job.

Steve Bruce’s tactics don’t help anybody of course, including our Brazilian superstar. However, he has been hopeless.

Some people have got excited because Joelinton was the least worst NUFC outfield player of the attack and midfield (if you could call them that on the day) against Spurs, plus played one decent through ball against Burnley. However, surely this is pure desperation.

The £40m man never ever looks threatening, drops so deep into totally non-threatening areas where he sometimes looks not completely awful. However, the reality is that he contributes absolutely nothing going forward, yet Steve Bruce is desperate to have Joelinton in his team, maybe on the orders of the far controller?

Quite amazing that the NUFC record buy has played in every single one the the 43 Premier League games since he arrived, either as a starter or as a sub. No matter how badly he plays and how little he contributes, Joelinton always ends up on the pitch.

The second of my stand out (for the wrong reasons) Newcastle United players is Jeff Hendrick.

After scoring nine goals and getting five assists in four Premier League seasons at Burnley, some Newcastle fans became easily confused this season. Hendrick scored and assisted on his debut against West Ham and that blinded some Newcastle fans to what they have watched since.

It was right time right place for Jeff Hendrick at West Ham and he did take his goal well BUT that match is the massive exception to the rule. He has been shocking since then but Steve Bruce is desperate to keep him in the team for some unknown reason.

Hendrick contributes pretty much nothing to the team and whenever receiving the ball, always looks to pass it backwards. In a team that has so little creativity and goals, difficult to believe that Bruce thought it was a good idea to then add somebody who is even less creative and a goal threat than what NUFC already had.

No wonder he was on a free, you have to be pretty good in other ways to deserve a place in the team if you are a midfielder who scores and creates so few goals, Jeff Hendrick is not one of those who is pretty good in other ways.

The last of the trio is Emil Krafth. The connecting factor appears to be that Steve Bruce is very keen to play those individuals who he has signed.

The Swede has never looked Premier League level and yes he helped Newcastle get that fluked goal against Man Utd but a bit like Hendrick at West Ham, that forward contribution was totally out of character. Yet another budget £5m or so buy to try and improve the right-back spot but Krafth just isn’t up to it.

He isn’t good going forward and is a poor defender, also gets caught out for pace, the second and third goals for Man Utd were at least partly his fault. Described as versatile, Emil Krafth does fit that kind of profile that is used for a lot of poor players, capable of playing badly in a number of positions, having filled in at centre-back at times this season.

The most frustrating aspect of these three Newcastle United players getting a place in the team, is that we have three players sitting on the bench who are far better. Step forward Javier Manquillo, Ryan Fraser and Miguel Almiron.

Steve Bruce will really have lost the plot if he once again picks Krafth, Hendrick and Joelinton at Wolves on Sunday.

