Horrific assault on Miguel Almiron only gets booking – Watch incident and incredible decision here

As well as a number of Newcastle players involved in European Championship play-off matches, Miguel Almiron was also in action on Thursday night (early hours of Friday morning UK time).

An entertaining game and Miguel Almiron in great form, Romero’s two goals earning Paraguay a 2-2 draw in this World Cup qualifier.

The Newcastle player eventually subbed in the seventh minute of injury time, departing on a cart, with hopefully just cramp, although fears it could be a muscle injury.

However, the big talking point was a horrific elbow to the face of Almiron (watch it below) in the first half.

The Newcastle player’s persistence catching an opponent in possession, his determined run ended on the edge of the box as the last defender launched a horrific assault on Miguel Almiron, his elbow full to the face and knocking the Paraguayan attacking player to the floor.

The Peru defender immediately putting his head in his hands as he realised what he had done, only for the referee to amazingly only give a yellow, to the amazement of both teams.

Watch the highlights of the game below but in particular look out for the assault on Miguel Almiron, you can see it at 25 seconds into the video but the far better and clearer angle is at 37 seconds. Very lucky not to have been seriously hurt, as you can see for yourself.

NEWCASTLE UNITED INTERNATIONALS – FULL SCHEDULE

Wednesday 7 October

Switzerland 1 Croatia 2

Fabian Schar played 76 minutes of this friendly and appeared to have no issues with his shoulder before being subbed late on. Schar the sixth Swiss substitution as they then face games against Spain on Saturday and Germany on Tuesday.

Thursday 8 October

Scotland 0 Israel 0 AET (Scotland win 5-3 on penalties)

Ryan Fraser came on in the 84th minute but didn’t take one of the shootout penalties.

Scotland now play away to Serbia on 12 November to decide who qualifies for the 2020 European Championship finals that will take place in June and July 2021.

Slovakia 0 Republic of Ireland 0 AET (Slovakia win 4-2 on penalties)

Jeff Hendrick played the full 120 minutes but didn’t take a shootout penalty as the Republic of Ireland were eliminated after a poor match. Although the visitors did have the best of the chances that were created.

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 Northern Ireland 1 AET (Northern Ireland win 4-3 on penalties)

Jamal Lewis played the full 120 minutes but didn’t take a shootout penalty as Northern Ireland triumphed. They will now host host Slovakia on 12 November for a place in the Euro finals next summer.

Russia 1 Sweden 2

Emil Krafth started for Sweden today and played the opening 45 minutes before being subbed at the break with Sweden leading 1-0 in Russia. Sweden eventually winning 2-1.

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) European Championships play-off

Saturday 10 October

Spain v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Sunday 11 October

Scotland v Slovakia (Ryan Fraser) Nations League

Republic of Ireland v Wales (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League

Croatia v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Northern Ireland v Austria (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Tuesday 13 October

Germany v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Venezuela v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Wednesday 14 October

Scotland v Czech Republic (Ryan Fraser) Nations League

Finland v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League

Russia v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Friendly

Portugal v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Norway v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

