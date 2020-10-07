Transfer Rumours

Hatem Ben Arfa set to sign for his ninth club – L’Equipe

Difficult to believe that it is now fully six and a half years since Hatem Ben Arfa last played for Newcastle United.

The enigmatic French genius / waster making his final Premier League start in a 4-0 defeat at Southampton on 29 March 2014, before two brief sub appearances in the defeats to Man Utd (0-4) and Stoke (0-1).

Like the rest of his career, these six and a half years since last playing for Newcastle United have contained plenty of highs and lows.

In 2014/15 a loan to then Premier League Hull City (managed by Steve Bruce!) proved a disaster, no goals and only five PL starts.

A stunning 2015/16 season followed at Nice, 17 goals in only 33 Ligue One starts, what could possibly go wrong…?

With still dreams of making it at the very top, Hatem Ben Arfa couldn’t turn down PSG. However, only five league starts in two seasons produced no goals and indeed conflict saw him totally sidelined by PSG for the 2017/18 season.

Back on the up in 2018/19, Hatem Ben Arfa was back near his best for Rennes in both Ligue One and the Europa League, scoring nine goals.

Then 2019/20 and on another downer, ending up playing only 158 minutes of football. Turning out in only five games for Real Valladolid in La Liga, including only two starts.

However, France calls again for the now 33 year old.

With L’Equipe reporting that Hatem Ben Arfa is now set to sign (he’s a free agent so can sign outside transfer window) for a ninth club of his career and his sixth in France.

The player set to sign for Bordeaux for this season, plus an option on 2021/22 as well, according to L’Equipe.

As always with Hatem Ben Arfa, a case of what might have been.

Some brilliant memories of him at Newcastle United but could have been so much more.

