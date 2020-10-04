Opinion

Hasn’t Mike Ashley played a blinder

You have to hand it to Mike Ashley, the way he does it time and time again.

Our rotten owner’s usual trick of deflecting the bad publicity has worked perfectly again.

The majority of our fans and even the spectators, have started to pile the pressure on our “home grown manager”, which has worked out perfectly for our illustrious leader.

He has fooled everyone again and is walking around without any of the pressure he felt when Rafa was here.

When Rafa Benitez was here the fans were, in the main, united for the first time in years, and he was getting heavy stick on a weekly basis.

Now I know this is a separate debate on its own…but on a personal level, Mike Ashley has played a blinder getting rid of Rafa. It has split the fans and spectators again.

It has got his propaganda machine running like a well oiled machine with very little maintenance needed, due to our “head coach” being in charge.

He thinks he is fighting for his life, making all of these stupid and controversial statements, but the truth is, this is conveniently keeping the light off our lovely owner, who is loving this sort of attention.

The unfortunate reality is, he will be kept in his position as long as possible, because while our “home grown” head coach is making all of these stupid statements, it is keeping the spotlight away from the owner.

As an added bonus, he has also kept Shearer quiet, which on its own has led to deflecting the bad press away from him on Match of the Day, with the likes of him and his pals keeping quiet.

Then there is the usual band of “pundits” lauding over the head coach, trying desperately for their bestie, making out he is doing a great job and is such a lovely bloke so shouldn’t be getting all of this stick, which is also causing another debate and keeping the pressure off.

Then we have the master stroke, in that he has made a few decent signings and Mike Ashley has very publicly spent £100m net since Steve Bruce arrived, with signings such as ASM, Wilson and Lewis etc. Plenty are sucked in that he has done this for the good of the club.

The truth is, these will be sold on at a massive profit in the next year or so, no doubt about it. Probably by then, some other patsy will be in place taking the flak for all of that.

Then the cycle will start again and the same people will be sucked in again.

