Harry Kane and Son best ever PL partnership? Having a laugh, Beardsley and Cole greatest ever

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min are excellent players, no doubt about that.

Very good players and very good goalscorers.

Also no doubt that they are working very well as a partnership as well.

However, claims that they are the greatest partnership the Premier League era has ever seen, are surely a joke.

This Newcastle United duo hold that honour…

No, not Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand.

No, not Les Ferdinand and Peter Beardsley.

No, not Alan Shearer and Craig Bellamy.

No, not even Joelinton and Andy Carroll…

Instead, it is beyond doubt, Peter Beardsley and Andy Cole.

In the 1993/94 season, under the brilliant management of Kevin Keegan and not very much money spent at that stage under KK, Newcastle United took the Premier League by storm.

Superb attacking football ended with third place in the Premier League, Keegan’s team clearly the best ever to perform straight after promotion in this PL era.

Key to that was the partnership of Andy Cole and Peter Beardsley.

In 1993/94, Andy Cole scored 34 goals in 40 PL appearances and 41 goals in 46 games in all competitions.

In 1993/94, Peter Beardsley scored 21 goals in 35 PL appearances and 24 goals in 41 games in all competitions.

Their combined totals that season:

55 goals in 75 PL appearances, 65 goals in 87 appearances in all competitions.

How do Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min rate in comparison, have they beaten that brilliant Andy Cole and Peter Beardsley combination in any season…?

These are their combined totals for each season they have played together at Tottenham, first their Premier League goals and appearances, then goals and appearances in all competitions:

2015/16 – 29 goals in 58 PL games, 36 goals in 82 matches in all competitions

2016/17 – 43 goals in 64 PL games, 56 goals in 86 matches in all competitions

2017/18 – 42 goals in 74 PL games, 59 goals in 101 matches in all competitions

2018/19 – 29 goals in 59 PL games, 44 goals in 88 matches in all competitions

2019/20 – 29 goals in 59 PL games, 42 goals in 75 matches in all competitions

So just to remind you, in 1993/94 Peter Beardsley and Andy Cole delivered 55 goals in 75 PL appearances, 65 goals in 87 appearances in all competitions.

So in the Premier League, the best the Tottenham pair have done is 42 goals in 2016/17, 12 goals less than Cole and Beardsley.

Whilst in all matches, Harry Kane and Son did best in 2017/18 with 59 goals. However, that was still six less than the NUFC pair AND the Tottenham strikers made 14 more appearances between them.

It was a privilege to watch Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle United and especially Andy Cole and Peter Beardsley up front. I count that as probably the greatest ever season in my lifetime watching NUFC, yes even better than the 1995/96 season and later under Sir Bobby.

