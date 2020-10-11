News

Government make public their stance on Liverpool’s plans for Premier League ‘reform’

The Government have now revealed their position on the Liverpool owners’ plans to ‘reform’ the Premier League.

Those plans backed by Manchester United as on Sunday the whole shoddy strategy was revealed by The Telegraph, their newspaper exclusive (read HERE) revealed that in return for agreeing to financially support the 72 EFL clubs, the powerful Premier League clubs want an end to any democracy, one club one vote, in the top tier.

Instead, nine clubs (including the ‘big six’) would become the ones with an elite status, who would then in the future decide any major changes in the Premier League, with only six (I wonder why they came up with that number…) of those nine needing to agree to the changes.

They would cut the number of clubs in the Premier League to 18, get rid of the League Cup and Community Shield, which would then allow them to start the PL season later and play more lucrative friendlies overseas and play more Champions League games, if as they expect, that competition grows bigger in a few years time.

Amongst the powers this new elite would want, is the power to block any takeover of another Premier League club that they don’t want to happen.

Like many of you, I have minimal / zero respect for this Government and their handling of the virus situation in particular BUT on this occasion, whatever your political views, any decent football fan won’t disagree with their response to the attempted absolute power grab by Liverpool and others.

Government position made clear by DCMS (Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) spokesperson, as per BBC Sport:

“We are surprised and disappointed that at a time of crisis when we have urged the top tiers of professional football to come together and finalise a deal to help lower league clubs there appear to be backroom deals being cooked up that would create a closed shop at the very top of the game.

“Sustainability, integrity and fair competition are absolutely paramount and anything that may undermine them is deeply troubling.

“Fans must be front of all our minds and this shows why our fan led review of football governance will be so critical.”

