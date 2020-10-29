Opinion

Four Newcastle United players who would get into this Everton team

How many Newcastle United players would get into the Everton team?

The blue scousers top of the league with an impressive opening in terms of results and performances.

Newcastle United with what has become a typical Steve Bruce stumble to 14th place in the Premier League, with a couple of wins but performances overall, anything but convincing.

Whilst there is of course little doubt who fans would choose as manager between Bruce and Carlo Ancelotti, what about the players?

How many, if any, Newcastle United players would be good enough, if the Bruce shackles were to be removed, to take a place in this Everton team that look on the rise?

These are the eleven Everton players to make the most Premier League starts this season:

Jordan Pickford

Seamus Coleman

Michael Keane

Yerry Mina

Lucas Digne

Andre Gomes

Allan

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Richarlison

James Rodriguez

Dominic Calvin-Lewis

Everton have spent a lot of money in recent years, now have a very good manager who has added some very decent signings himself, but I still think a number of Newcastle United players would get into this Everton team.

First up is Allan Saint-Maximin.

The raw talent is there for all to see and he is increasingly looking to have an end product, even within the ultra defensive Steve Bruce set-up that shackles ASM and others.

The French winger would definitely get a place in that Everton side and with better players around him, as well as a far better manager, would surely thrive.

Federico Fernandez would be another sure starter as well in my eyes.

He is by some margin Newcastle’s best central defender and has been outstanding in both a back four and back five, one of Rafa’s best signings. A definite to get into this Everton team.

As for the third and fourth Newcastle United players who would easily be worth a place in the Everton first eleven, they are inextricably linked.

Step forward Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow.

Yes, both Newcastle’s number one and number two goalkeeper are better than their Everton counterpart.

This is nothing to do with Jordan Pickford having played a few matches for the mackems and then embarrassing himself pretty much every time he plays against Newcastle.

He is simply not very good.

I struggle to think really of many / any Premier League goalkeepers I would choose Pickford ahead of.

It is incredible that he continues to play for England considering just how many mistakes he makes for club and country.

Dubravka is still Newcastle’s first choice but Karl Darlow currently proving how lucky we are to have him at the club as well, especially when Brucey’s negative tactics ensure the opposition are having more shots at the Newcastle goal than any other PL keeper is having to face.

There are also another three Newcastle United players who I think would deserve at least a place in Everton’s 18 man squad, these are Miguel Almiron, Isaac Hayden and Callum Wilson.

