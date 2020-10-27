News

Former top referee rules on this Wolves v Newcastle controversial incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports, and has given his call on this Wolves v Newcastle match incident.

Referee Lee Mason giving a free-kick in the 89th minute a few yards outside the Wolves penalty area after a challenge by Conor Coady on Callum Wilson.

Jacob Murphy then taking advantage of the awarding of the free-kick and a badly positioned wall, to score a clever equaliser

However, should the free-kick have been given?

Dermot Gallagher believes that: ‘This is where referee subjectivity comes into play.’

The former top referee saying about match officials and this incident: ‘some will give a free-kick, others won’t.’

Dermot Gallagher making the point that the giving of the free-kick isn’t such a big deal / decision, until it ends up with an 89th minute equaliser scored from it.

Which then makes the awarding of the free-kick such a big debate, Gallagher saying: ‘as a referee sometimes you are lucky and sometimes you are unlucky’, in reference to the fact that some people will then criticise his decision.

It was embarrassing to hear Wolves Captain Conor Coady relentlessly moaning about the free-kick having been given, especially when it was the placement of the wall and the Wolves keeper’s poor attempt at saving the free-kick that were the biggest factors in the ball ending up in the back of the net.

The decision wasn’t a massive obvious error by Lee Mason to award the free-kick, as Dermot Gallagher says, simply a subjective decision. These kind of challenges happen in every match, all over the pitch, sometimes players getting free-kicks and sometimes not.

Nice to see Newcastle United having a little run of luck for once when it comes to these type of 50/50 decisions, though to call that penalty award a 50/50 decision is perhaps taking it a little too far…

When you consider that draw Wolves unfairly won when Boly clearly fouled Martin Dubravka, the likes of Conor Coady and the Wolves fans have a bit of a nerve calling out this Wilson / Coady decision as a disgrace.

Dermot Gallagher speaking to Sky Sports:

Incident:

“Newcastle won a free-kick after Conor Coady’s foul on Callum Wilson.

“Josh Murphy whipped it around the Wolves wall and into a slither of space between the goalkeeper and the post, securing a point for his side.”

Dermot Gallagher verdict:

“This is where referee subjectivity comes into play.

“The referee in this match thought it was a foul and he gave a free-kick.

“What I will say is as a referee sometimes you are lucky and sometimes you are unlucky.

“The consequence of giving that free-kick is a goal.

“If the goal isn’t scored, we wouldn’t be talking about it, but some will give a free-kick, others won’t.

“That’s how it is.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 25 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Murphy 89

Wolves:

Jimenez 80

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 63% (65%) Newcastle 37% (35%)

Total shots were Wolves 16 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Wolves 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Lascelles (Carroll 88), Fernandez, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Almiron, Fraser (Joelinton 78), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Sean Longstaff 79)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Hayden, Manquillo, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

