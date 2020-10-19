News

Former top referee rules on this Newcastle United v Manchester United controversial incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports, and has given his call on this Newcastle United v Manchester United match incident.

Referee Craig Pawson giving a penalty in the 58th minute after VAR intervened.

Karl Darlow then producing a brilliant save from the normally completely reliable Fernandes.

However, should the penalty have been given?

Dermot Gallagher says that whilst Jamal Lewis didn’t connect with the ball, he does not think that the left-back’s connection with Marcus Rashford was enough to win a penalty.

The former top PL referee however, saying that it is all about individual judgement and that there is a divide in opinion: ‘I didn’t think it was a foul and I’ve spoken to colleagues who think it is.’

What Dermot Gallagher is sure about, is that VAR was brought into play and Pawson could then watch a replay on the pitchside monitor.

So, right use of VAR but wrong decision…?

Dermot Gallagher speaking to Sky Sports:

Incident:

“Man Utd were awarded a penalty in the 58th minute as Jamal Lewis clipped Marcus Rashford at the top of the area.

“VAR reviewed the incident with referee Craig Pawson using the pitchside monitor before awarding the penalty to the visitors.

“Bruno Fernandes saw the resultant spot-kick saved by Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow.”

Dermot Gallagher verdict:

Incorrect decision.

Dermot Gallagher says:

“I didn’t think it was a foul and I’ve spoken to colleagues who think it is.

“Lewis doesn’t get the ball, there’s no doubt about that, but I wonder if there’s enough contact to make Rashford go down.

“That said, it’s got sent to VAR and the referee went to the monitor.

“I’m always of the opinion that even if the referee comes back and makes a decision that you don’t agree with, at least he’s taken ownership of it.

“He’s looked at it again and decided it’s a penalty so I admire him for that.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 4 – Saturday 17 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Shaw OG 2

Man Utd:

Maguire 23, Fernandes 86, Wan-Bissaka 90, Rashford 90+6

Stats in brackets are from half-time:

Possession was Man Utd 64% (64%), Newcastle 36% (36%)

Total shots were Man Utd 28 (13) Newcastle 7 (2)

Shots on target were Man Utd 14 (6) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man Utd 7 (5) Newcastle 0 (0)

Crowd: 00,000

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden (Schar 49), Hendrick (Almiron 88), Joelinton (Fraser 72), Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Manquillo, Murphy

(Alan Shearer refuses to mention biggest issue as slates Newcastle after Man Utd humiliation – Read HERE)

(Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains how his weakened team hammered Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(Steve Bruce excuses are worse than his tactics after Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 4 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 4 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s defeat – Read HERE)

