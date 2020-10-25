Opinion

Football is supposed to have two teams playing and not just the one

Newcastle United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers later this afternoon.

A decent football side, a respected manager who is tactically astute, good group of players, plenty of backing and ambition from the ownership of the club, pretty much all a football fan can ask for and what should be required for any respective fanbase.

That’s one football side I just covered, now it’s our (Newcastle United) turn.

Well if I’m being perfectly honest, hardly any of what I said above about Wolves honestly applies to us.

A poor to lower average squad (bar a few good players), a football side set up to be as anti-football as it can possibly be, going off the 15 months we have witnessed from Steve Bruce.

Bruce a very very limited manager with no apparent strategy, game plan or identity, when it comes to whichever starting eleven takes to the field.

Tactically…Well the man himself said he doesn’t do tactics, so I won’t bother there, the same group of players that played for Rafa Benitez are going backwards fast since he left.

Whilst no ambition from the ownership, no long-term planning evident.

It’s just a total shambles of a club and a polar opposite compared to Wolves.

I honestly don’t know what Steve Bruce is trying to prove with his tactics, his team selections, his long-term strategy or whatever footballing matter that’s up for debate. The whole thing is embarrassing, the football on the field, how inept we look as a club, the ridiculous comments coming from Steve Bruce’s mouth after pretty much every game.

I honestly don’t know if he knows himself whether he can see what he is doing doesn’t work, or he just doesn’t want to see it isn’t working.

Either way, I wish someone would tell him that, in a game of football there are two teams that are supposed to play football and try to win the game, not just the opposition, whether we are home or away.

I have said it on numerous occasions that he’s not the main reason for the current shambles…but he’s far from the victim he likes to play, off the back of every bad result we witness.

I’m sick of the constant excuses and I’m sick of the pundits and media trying to fool us by reminding us what a “brilliant job” he is doing, when we happen to win a game, irrespective how poor or good the performance was.

We are not idiots, we are not sheep, but we are Newcastle United fans, the most important thing about the club.

Comments welcome.

