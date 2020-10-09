News

Fans WILL be able to watch Newcastle United v Manchester United BUT things are changing

It is Newcastle United v Manchester United up next.

However, when the October live TV matches were announced, this one wasn’t included.

So as things stand currently, Newcastle United v Manchester United is set to go ahead at 3pm on Saturday 17 October with no fans in the UK able to watch it live…legally.

The Wolves and Everton matches were selected, giving us the upcoming match schedule shown below.

However, reports from both The Times and The Sun today, say that Newcastle United v Manchester United WILL be able to be watched live by fans, along with all of the other Premier League October matches not originally selected for live showing in the UK.

They report that the 20 Premier League clubs are meeting today (Friday), with a new arrangement to be agreed and later announced, for watching the matches that aren’t part of the originally agreed contracted match schedule to be screened live by Sky, BT and Amazon.

The Sun state that the games will not be on TV and instead supporters will have to access matches via their personal devices through BT and Sky apps.

With fans locked out still and the Premier League being pressured by Government, the 20 clubs felt they had no option to ensure supporters were able to watch their teams in action.

The newspaper says that their information is that there was a clear majority of clubs (need at least 14 to support it) ahead of the meeting, willing to vote in favour of this latest short-term plan, allowing fans to watch all the PL matches not chosen for the usual broadcasts.

The report adds that fans will have to pay to watch via the Sky Sports and BT apps, with details of how this will work to be announced in due course.

If indeed fans are going to be charged even more money beyond what they already pay to watch matches via their existing Sky and BT packages, you can only assume that even more of them will instead look to see how they can access illegal streams of these matches.

My belief is that by making fans pay even more money, it will be counter-productive in the longer-term for the broadcasters.

So at the moment, this is how the upcoming schedule of matches looks:

Sat 17 October

Newcastle United v Man Utd (3pm)

Sun 25 October

Wolves v Newcastle (4.30pm)

Sun 1 November

Newcastle v Everton (2pm)

