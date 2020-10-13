News

Fans of the ‘Big Six’ release joint Project Big Picture statement condemning actions of their clubs

All credit to the fans of the ‘Big Six’ for this response (see below) to the disgraceful actions of their clubs.

It is easy and lazy to always confuse the actions of club owners with those of the supporters.

We should know this as Newcastle fans because all too often we end up with the double whammy of also being blamed for stuff that Mike Ashley has done, both in terms of with Newcastle United and his business empire.

Earlier today, the Chairman of the FA, Greg Dyke, revealed that he had been in talks with the big six clubs behind this shameful plan, only for him to be left with no other option than to remove himself from the talks, due to the big six threatening a break away from the Premier League if they don’t get their own way.

Now in a joint statement, big six fans have come together to condemn the actions of their clubs, especially their attempt to move from one club one vote and to a position where the big six would effectively be the ones who would make all the decisions and have six of the nine votes available.

The six fan groups that have came together to put out this joint statement are: Arsenal Supporters’ Trust, Chelsea Supporters’ Trust, Spirit of Shankly (Liverpool Supporters Union), Manchester City FC Supporters Club (The OSC). Manchester United Supporters’ Trust and Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust.

Joint statement on Project Big Picture released by fans of ‘Big Six’ :

The fans we represent are fortunate to support clubs that regularly secure the largest financial revenues in the Premier League. But all of us understand that football doesn’t work in isolation. It’s a family. It requires a fair share of resources to ensure that the Premier League is competitive to watch and that the lower leagues flourish as part of our national game

While the six clubs we support are widely reported to be the instigators of Project Big Picture, it is important we state very clearly that we do not support the proposals in their current form.

The Premier League has rightly said that all stakeholders should be involved in discussions about the future of the game. And yet supporters have not had the courtesy of any communication or consultation about these plans before they were published last Sunday, despite allegedly being three years in the making.

By floating this latest plan, those behind it are acknowledging football needs to be reformed. It’s something we have been saying for many years. There are some suggestions in this plan that have merit. But we are totally opposed to concentrating power in the hands of six billionaire owners and departing from the one club, one vote and collective ethos of the Premier League. This part of the proposal must be dropped immediately if other elements are to be given serious consideration.

We welcome the Government reiterating its plan for a supporter-led review into football governance. This needs to happen as a matter of urgency and supporter groups must be consulted on the terms of reference. These terms must include how fans are to be given a greater say in the running of their clubs and a chance to be involved in ownership structures.

We call on the Government and football authorities to now work urgently to secure a sustainable future for all clubs, many of which face serious threats to their existence as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We also expect both parties to make a genuine commitment to reform and to listen to our members. Fans are the lifeblood of the game. We need to be heard as soon as possible.

Arsenal Supporters’ Trust

Chelsea Supporters’ Trust

Spirit of Shankly (Liverpool Supporters Union)

Manchester City FC Supporters Club (The OSC)

Manchester United Supporters’ Trust

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust

