Fabian Schar undone by former Newcastle United star in narrow defeat to Spain

Fabian Schar picked up his 56th international cap on Saturday night.

The Newcastle defender travelled to Madrid with Switzerland and played the full 90 minutes in this narrow Nations League defeat.

A very good defensive performance from Fabian Schar that helped restrict Spain to only two efforts on target in the 90 minutes.

Unfortunately, that good work completely outdone by Yann Sommer.

The Switzerland keeper attempting a daft short pass which was intercepted by former Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino and he set up Mikel Oyarzabal for an easy finish in the 14th minute.

Good to see Schar seemingly having no issues with his shoulder, following the surgery and recovery, then the blow he took to it when forced off against Burnley eight days ago.

A busy international period for the NUFC defender, as Switzerland now travel to play Germany on Tuesday.

As for Mikel Merino, definitely one that got away.

For reasons unknown it didn’t last more than one season at Newcastle United. The midfielder still speaks positively about NUFC and no indication that he was unhappy there, probably more of a case that he really wanted to be back playing in Spain

That was Merino’s second start for Spain and he has now made four appearances for his country in the last six weeks, a star in the making.

An entertaining game and Miguel Almiron in great form, Romero’s two goals earning Paraguay a draw in this World Cup qualifier. The Newcastle player eventually subbed in the seventh minute of injury time, departing on a cart, with hopefully just cramp, although fears it could be a muscle injury (***A later update said that it was a minor injury and Almiron was back training with the squad).

Paraguay 2 v Peru 2

