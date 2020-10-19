News

Extraordinary BBC Sport reporting on Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 4

I had a bit of time on Monday afternoon and was flicking around various media and their coverage of Saturday night’s match against Man Utd, when I came across the BBC Sport write up.

I read it and then I had to read it again…and again.

Obviously BBC Sport has always been seen as one of the, if not the, most reliable when you are looking for Newcastle United / football coverage.

However, on this occasion, I have to wonder whether their correspondent actually watched the whole match, or indeed much of it at all…

Saj Chowdhury writing for BBC Sport after Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 4:

‘Magpies impress despite defeat

The scoreline reads 4-1, but against one of the ‘big six’, Magpies boss Steve Bruce’s side fought fire with fire, particularly in the first half.

French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who dazzled against Burnley in the 3-1 win, starred again – albeit in spurts – and was integral to the move that led to the opener.

He then provided the cross for striker Callum Wilson which should have resulted in Newcastle’s second, but instead resulted in one of the saves of the season from De Gea.

Darlow, 30, made several good stops and continued until the end of the match despite appearing to be suffering from an injury in the final quarter of the game.

But even at full fitness the keeper could not have done much about the late goals though, as his team-mates in front of him tired, allowing their opponents to exploits the gaps in defence.’

Where on earth does he get ‘Magpies impress despite defeat’, the only way anybody could remotely think this, would be if they ignored absolutely everything else and just judged it on the fact it was still 1-1 with 85 minutes gone.

The same with ‘Magpies boss Steve Bruce’s side fought fire with fire, particularly in the first half’, this is absolutely abysmal reporting compared to what was the actual reality.

The facts (reality!) are that Man Utd had 28 shots and 14 were on target in the match, these stats from BBC Sport!

This was the most shots any Premier League team have faced in a match this season and it is five years since Man Utd had more shots on target in a PL away game.

Fighting fire with fire, especially in the first half…I can’t remember De Gea having a save to make before the break apart from the wicked deflection that gifted Newcastle the goal. Steve Bruce’s tactics were the exact opposite of fighting fire with fire, it was a case of defending ridiculously deep and hoping that none of the 28 shots went in.

In the entire game I can only recall De Gea making a standard save from Shelvey’s effort from outside the box, as well as that outstanding save from Wilson after ASM’s excellent cross.

Even ASM wasn’t really on fire on Saturday apart from a few sparks.

If Steve Bruce had shown even minimal ambition, Newcastle could have had a great chance after fluking the 1-0 lead. Instead it was gathering all of the team around their own penalty area and gifting control and domination of the game to Man Utd.

The only NUFC thing that might have been on fire were Karl Darlow’s gloves as the shots rained down on him.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 4 – Saturday 17 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Shaw OG 2

Man Utd:

Maguire 23, Fernandes 86, Wan-Bissaka 90, Rashford 90+6

Stats in brackets are from half-time:

Possession was Man Utd 64% (64%), Newcastle 36% (36%)

Total shots were Man Utd 28 (13) Newcastle 7 (2)

Shots on target were Man Utd 14 (6) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man Utd 7 (5) Newcastle 0 (0)

Crowd: 00,000

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden (Schar 49), Hendrick (Almiron 88), Joelinton (Fraser 72), Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Manquillo, Murphy

