News

Ex-Newcastle star says Man United should give struggling Harry Maguire 2 more games

Harry Maguire has played every single second of Premier League football since arriving at Old Trafford.

The defender signed for some £80m in summer 2019 and has started every single on of Manchester United’s matches since then.

However, now there are calls for him to be taken out of the firing line, as the pressures of what happened pre-season appear to be weighing on him and his form has been woeful at times.

Harry Maguire shambolic in that last Man Utd Premier League game, as Spurs humiliated them 6-1 at Old Trafford.

Then last night’s England display saw Harry Maguire all over the place in the 31 minutes he was on the pitch, before he was sent off.

Plenty of discussion about Harry Maguire following last night’s display against Denmark and amongst those debating what should happen with the Man U and England defender, were ex-Newcastle defender Didier Domi and Newcastle fan Andy Kerr.

Kerr works for beIN Sports and this is what Domi said to him about Harry Maguire after England’s 1-0 defeat:

“He [Harry Maguire] is making too many mistakes, situations where he is not concentrating.

“Sometimes it is good [when not playing well] that you can go on the bench, bring in a competitor who deserves to play more at the moment. Then come back stronger and more concentrated.

“I understand this is the captain of Manchester United and playing for England, so you have a status, [but] at the moment he is costing points to his team. He is not giving the right example.

“There are two choices.

“Either you keep him [in the team] and [you hope] mentally he is coming back and has to be strong and mentally brave.

“Or Solskjaer puts him aside for a short period and refresh him mentally.

“The next two games I would stick with him and see where he is mentally, how his game is, the overall performance for Manchester United and then make a decision.”

These next two games are away to Newcastle on Saturday and then away at PSG on Tuesday, before another massive game at home to Chelsea the following weekend. No pressure!

Harry Maguire scored and Leicester won 2-0 (see above) on his final visit with the Foxes to SJP in September 2018 but then lost to that Matty Longstaff goal when visiting with Man Utd last season.

