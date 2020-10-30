Opinion

Everton fans comments on Newcastle United – Top of the table pressure getting to them?

Everton fans watched on as their team won the opening four games of the season.

Then came their biggest test, coming through against Liverpool with a 2-2 draw when trailing with 10 minutes left.

Still top of the Premier League they then travelled to Southampton last time out and lost 2-0.

Judging from the comments below, many Everton fans are apparently suffering from the pressures of being top of the league.

Going into Sunday’s match against Newcastle United they are still top of the league but much of that confidence appears to be quickly disappearing.

Yes it looks like Everton fans are not going to be watching their strongest eleven at St James Park BUT their usual arrogance is completely deserting many of them.

Amongst their usual abuse of Newcastle supporters, the Everton fans have some amusing comments, amusing in that anticipating it all falling apart on Sunday.

Last season, Everton won 2-1 at St James Park and then absolutely battered Newcastle at Goodison, only to hilariously concede the two late Florian Lejeune goals.

Yes they lost to Southampton but since Carlo Ancelotti first took charge of a game on Boxing Day 2019, the Saints have the fourth best form in the Premier League, Everton the fifth best, whilst Newcastle United have the second worst!

Surely with their stellar manager, better form and better team, just losing one game and now missing a few players shouldn’t bring about total gloom…

Other Everton fans of course still think their team will hammer Newcastle, mainly because they see NUFC as so poor.

Everton fans comment via their Grand Old Team message board:

‘Get into these obese topless horse punching semi Scottish kopites of the far north blues!’

‘I quite like Alan Brazil’s reference to Geordies as ‘Jocks with no brains’.’

‘They have pretty decent defensive organisation. They are poor in attack. 0-0.’

‘They sit deep but they still concede lots of shots and chances. It’s actually amazing that they don’t lose more.

They’re every bit as bad as Burnley and Sheffield United but somehow they’ve got 8 points and the others have 1.’

‘We win we stay top. Let’s smash em early on in the game.’

‘You could argue this will be the managers first real test this season on the back of a defeat with key players out this weekend.’

‘We’re gona roll em up and smoke um!’

‘These lot have 2 wins all season.

Surely we will handle them in a must win situation after a bad loss.’

‘It’s going to take a disaster or a dodgey decision or 4 for us not to take care of these.’

‘I’m not saying we’re defo gonna win. But we should have faith in the manager and the players available to get a win against Steve Bruce’s toon army ffs.’

‘We have serious bipolar going from unbeaten top of the league. Striker top scorer in England to predicting Newcastle beating us comfortably over one game.

Liverpool get beat 7-2 and all they kept talking about how they will turn it around immediately. We are all drinking bleach.

Give the lads a chance ffs.’

‘We’ll absolutely smash these.

0-4 to the Everton.’

‘I have never watched Newcastle, but for what I have read in this forum, we should be able to beat them even without the main guys.

Of course, we should never underestimate our opponent but I feel the Team will show their new character winning this match.’

‘Just read that we have never won a game without Richarlison since he has been here.’

‘That Richarlison stat ends this weekend. Most of those games were from previous seasons where the team lacked quality.

We had a bad game last weekend. We will turn it around now.’

‘I normally have a really good day at the pub on a Sunday. Please beat this lot 4-0….’

‘As per last week, I am not putting any money on Everton winning this w/end.

We had a purple patch to start the season and I am a little concerned we might see a bit of ‘Everton that’ creep into results for the next 3-4 weeks. Maybe taking us back down to 7th?…Once the pressure is off I expect the lads to start playing well again.’

‘Don’t fancy us. That performance at the weekend shows we are utter horses.it without Richarlison.’

‘No Richarlison, James, Digne or Coleman. Yikes!’

‘Arguably our four most constant players.’

‘I’m guessing no James which means we are missing 3 of our 5 best players and we certainly don’t have the depth for that to not be an issue. It would be a great day for Pickford to have a decent game.’

‘No Richarlison is still gonna affect us but this is a much easier game than Southampton. Expecting us to win here.’

‘God remember last time we played them

Surely cant go worse than that.’

‘I hope Pickford keeps his emotions in check, mind you there’s no fans is there.’

‘Maybe a clean sheet, Pickford and Toon are not a match made in heaven.’

‘What’s their style?

Hopefully not a high press.’

‘They tend to be obese and go the game semi naked when they are not punching horses.’

‘Get relegated every few years seems to cover it.’

‘And punch a few horses whilst either wearing black and white or going topless.’

‘I’d take a draw right now tbh. Sunday showed how unbalanced we are without Richarlison and a natural right back. I really don’t think we can play James on the right without an energetic and highly capable right back out there, it’s just far too easy for the opposition to target.’

‘Southampton are a much better side than Newcastle and although Everton will be without two or three or even four of its best players I still fancy us to get something from this.’

‘This is a game crying out for us to be solid, first and foremost. Yes, we are weakened, but a really good side will grind out a result by being solid. If we can be hard to break down, we might even nick one at the other end ourselves, but the aim should be to ensure we are solid.’

‘One team I always want to beat after them clowns across the park.’

‘I think they’ll still target our right side if I’m honest. Looks weaker defensively overall even if it’s Kenny back in, and their best player, St. Maximin, plays on their left side from what I’ve seen.’

‘If we have to make do with a makeshift right back, then we’re left in a position where we can be targeted down both flanks with Newcastle hoping to exploit the inexperience on either side as a result, especially if Godfrey is selected to play right back.’

‘If we havr to start both Niels and Godfrey, we are in trouble

St maximin will have a field day against Ben and Niels just not solid enough in defence.

Tough decisions to be made.’

