Emergency meeting of Premier League clubs rejects Liverpool plan – Report

The 20 Premier League clubs have (remotely) attended an emergency meeting and rejected the ‘Project Big Picture’ plan.

Liverpool had secretly drawn up the documents with Manchester United’s backing, intending to grab total power amongst a handful of clubs and leave most Premier League clubs without voting rights.

Their laughable pretence of only being interested in helping EFL clubs, all too transparent unless you are truly naive.

Wednesday’s emergency meeting had only two things on the agenda, the Liverpool and Manchester attempted power grab, then formulating a plan to help the EFL clubs.

The Times report that their insider information is that the Project Big Picture was swiftly dealt with, the newspaper saying that at least 14 clubs were definitely against the shameful plan and ensured it was defeated.

The Times suggesting as well that some of the ‘big six’ may have also voted against it.

The newspaper says that they understand the meeting was relatively ‘civilised’ and that much of the anger was reserved for Rick Parry, rather than the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Having dismissed the Liverpool power grab, The Times saying that the meeting decided to commission a strategy review that would involve all 20 clubs and that the work would start on it promptly.

The Premier League clubs then moved on to how they could and should help the EFL clubs, with agreement to put together a rescue package, with the offer including an option for the bail-out funding only to go to League One and League Two clubs.

The report saying though that this could still be vetoed by the Championship clubs.

The Times adding that last week the EFL already rejected an offer of a grant of a figure less than £50 million as well as a £100 million loan, all with conditions attached.

In a way, rejecting the morally bankrupt Liverpool plan was the easy bit. As to exactly what the Premier League clubs come up with as an alternative, may prove a little more troublesome.

