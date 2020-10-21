Opinion

Embarrassing watching Newcastle United – It is like waking from a coma and the world has moved on

What do you think about when you watch Newcastle United?

Apart from wondering when we will next cross the halfway line, what else goes through your mind?

To be fair, we have plenty of time to ponder with the opposition always having he majority of possession as well as usually the majority of everything else, whether shots, corners, or whatever.

Well, I think if you only watch Newcastle United, then at least you can find happiness in your ignorance.

However, if you watch other football then surely you have to think what on earth is going on.

I’m not talking just about the elite continental teams either, indeed, I’m not talking about them at all in this article.

It is the rest of the Premier League I want you to focus on.

It is like waking from a coma and the world has moved on.

I honestly find it embarrassing watching Newcastle United.

You know how people tend to have a Premier League club that constantly gets referred to as stuck back in time, Burnley probably the best example in recent years.

Well, that club is us now.

If you take out Allan Saint-Maximin’s contribution what are you left with?

An odd Jonjo Shelvey ‘Hollywood’ style seventy yard pass which might hit its target BUT it is a very isolated target, with rarely it leading to a chance, never mind a goal.

Other than that, what do we actually see on the pitch with Newcastle United now?

You watch the likes of Everton, Leicester, Leeds, Wolves…they all play great football.

Even Aston Villa who have been transformed with their latest transfer window and keeping Grealish, they are playing a game far different to Newcastle.

Southampton and Brighton, they also have their own styles that have been quickly developed by new managers, slick passing and movement.

Even Fulham and West Brom, I watch them and they are also trying to play the right way but maybe lacking the level of quality to really make it work.

Apart from Burnley, I don’t think any side is remotely comparable to what Steve Bruce is doing at Newcastle United, plus the simple fact is that Burnley do it better. Yes they are struggling early on but you just know they will click at some point and end up with more than enough points for safety.

The thing is as well, Steve Bruce has players who could help Newcastle United play far better football if allowed to.

Instead we see long balls blasted up to Joelinton and / or Wilson and very little else, apart from give the ball to ASM.

It is embarrassing and totally unnecessary.

I think that if pretty much any other Premier League manager came in, he would have Newcastle United playing far better football and looking upwards.

Steve Bruce is so limited and doesn’t have the ability to do anything else.

Yet another Mike Ashley classic.

