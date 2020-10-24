News

Elias Sorensen scores ‘beautiful’ first ever professional goal against Newcastle’s former European opponents

Friday night was a double celebration for Elias Sorensen.

The striker playing in his first win in Holland and scoring his first ever professional goal in first team football.

The 3 October 2020 saw the 21 year old Danish striker heading to Dutch second tier club Almere City on a year’s loan.

Scoring 20 goals at reserve team level in 2018/19, Elias Sorensen looked to be making rapid progress. However, loan deals hadn’t worked out at Blackpool and Carlisle, with the striker’s progress stalling.

After one start and one sub appearance, Elias Sorensen was selected last night against Newcastle’s former European opponents NAC Breda.

Just before half-time, Sorensen’s moment came.

The official Almere City site describing it:

‘On the stroke of half time, however, Ole Tobiasen’s team managed to take the lead. At that fine moment, it is Elias Sørensen who makes his first goal in the Almere City FC shirt, when he beautifully heads in a wonderful pass from Damon Mirani.’

Strong performance from the boys. First professional goal ✅ hopefully first of many @AlmereCityFC https://t.co/fob3vQ5thP — Elias Fritjof Sørensen (@EliasFritjof) October 23, 2020

They added that the Newcastle player could have got his second goal:

‘After an hour, Sørensen gets the chance to make his second of the evening, but from a difficult angle his hard shot saved by the Breda goalie.’

Sorensen was subbed on 76 minutes later and four minutes later Hammouti scored to give Almere City a 2-0 win.

The result sees Almere City overtake NAC Breda and move into second place in the second tier.

Next Friday Elias Sorensen and his loan club are up against Young Ajax, some Dutch clubs have their reserve teams playing in the lower divisions.

This is the Dutch second tier table as it currently stands:

Hopefully after getting his first ever professional goal, it will be the first of many for the NUFC player.

