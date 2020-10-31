News

Elias Sorensen scores again and helps make history against Young Ajax

Elias Sorensen is loving life in Holland.

Last Friday (23 October) the on-loan Newcastle United striker played in his first win in Holland and scoring his first ever professional goal in first team football against NUFC’s former European opponents NAC Breda, described as a ‘beautiful’ goal by the official Almere City site.

Last night (Friday 30 October) saw the 21 year old Danish striker made it two goals in his last two games.

Elias Sorensen also helped Almere City make a little bit of history in the process.

The NUFC striker scoring the third goal as the Dutch club hammered Young Ajax (the Dutch second tier sees a number of clubs fielding a second team) 4-1 away from home.

Having lost four in four and conceding 20 goals, last night was the first time Almere City had avoided defeat away at Young Ajax, never mind win.

The victory puts them top of the table, although the two clubs below have a game in hand.

This is the Dutch second tier table as it currently stands:

Scoring 20 goals at reserve team level in 2018/19, Elias Sorensen looked to be making rapid progress. However, loan deals hadn’t worked out at Blackpool and Carlisle, with the striker’s progress stalling.

Hopefully with now getting his first two professional goals, they will be the first of many for the NUFC player.

Elias Sorensen undoubtedly had / has potential and maybe now getting a regular game and a bit of confidence back with the goals, plus a manager and team on the same wavelength, there is still plenty of time for the 21 year old to make rapid progress once again at a higher level.

