Elias Sorensen makes virus delayed debut in Holland

A Newcastle United official statement on Friday 3 October confirmed that Elias Sorensen had moved to Holland.

The 21 year old Danish striker heading to Dutch second tier club Almere City on a year’s loan.

Scoring 20 goals at reserve team level in 2018/19, Elias Sorensen looked to be making rapid progress. However, loan deals hadn’t worked out at Blackpool and Carlisle, with the striker’s progress stalling.

Hopefully a year in Holland will help Elias Sorensen fulfil his potential, however, a debut for Elias Sorensen had to wait a little longer.

Almere City were due to play Den Bosch last week and had three players who had tested positive for the virus but were still going ahead with the fixture, only for then a late call from Den Bosch revealing that they had a bigger outbreak of positive cases and the match had to be called off.

Then on Saturday, Almere City beat Roda 2-1 but Elias Sorensen was totally missing from the squad, no reason given, so no indication if he was one of the players who had tested positive.

Last night (Thursday 15 October) though Elias Sorensen finally made his debut in the reorganised game at Den Bosch. The Newcastle striker making a decent debut up front alongside former Spurs striker Shayon Harrison.

Bouyaghlafen giving Almere City a first half lead, only for an own goal just after half-time giving Den Bosch an equaliser.

Elias Sorensen getting 61 minutes on his debut before being subbed.

The draw means that Almere City stay second in the table, with Elias Sorensen and his loan club moving on to an away game against Dordrecht on Sunday.

This is the Dutch second tier table as it currently stands:

As you can see, Newcastle’s one-time European opponents NAC Breda at the top, with then Sorensen’s new loan club looking competitive with five wins, two draws and no defeats, in second spot.

