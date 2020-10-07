News

Elias Sorensen debut delayed as positive virus cases lead to match cancelled

A Newcastle United official statement on Friday morning confirmed that Elias Sorensen has moved to Holland.

The statement (see below) revealed that the 21 year old Danish striker was heading to Dutch second tier club Almere City on a year’s loan.

Scoring 20 goals at reserve team level in 2018/19, Elias Sorensen looked to be making rapid progress. However, loan deals hadn’t worked out at Blackpool and Carlisle, with the striker’s progress stalling.

Hopefully a year in Holland will help Elias Sorensen fulfil his potential.

However, a debut for Elias Sorensen will have to wait a little longer.

The Danish striker and Almere City were due to play Den Bosch on Tuesday night.

Almere City had three players who had tested positive for the virus but the circumstances surrounding those positive tests had still allowed them to continue with this fixture. Only for then a late call from Den Bosch revealing that they had a bigger outbreak of positive cases and the match had to be called off.

This is the Dutch second tier table as it currently stands:

As you can see, Newcastle’s one-time European opponents NAC Breda at the top, with then Sorensen’s new loan club looking competitive with four wins, a draw and no defeats, in second spot.

Newcastle United official statement:

‘Danish striker Elias Sørensen has joined Dutch side Almere City on a season-long loan from Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old forward, who has represented Denmark at under-21 level, will link up with the Black Sheep who compete in Eerste Divisie, Netherland’s second tier of league football, for the duration of the 2020/21 season.

The Danish youngster made his senior debut for the Magpies in their 2019/20 Premier League Asia Trophy campaign in China and scored 20 goals in all competitions for Newcastle’s under-23 side a further season ago.

Sørensen was named on the bench for two of United’s FA Cup fixtures last term, a 1-1 draw at Rochdale in the third round followed by a stalemate against Oxford United at St. James’ Park.’

