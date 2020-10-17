News

Confirmed Newcastle United team v Manchester United – Krafth, Joelinton, Lascelles all start

The Newcastle United team v Manchester United has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park, with an 8pm start.

The Magpies look to take advantage of a visiting team in poor form.

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach gave an update on injuries and fitness.

Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie long-term injured.

Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Matty Longstaff are back in training but not ready for this one.

Whilst Sean Longstaff is ill with tonsillitis and can’t play.

However, Bruce revealed that both Jamaal Lascelles and Jamal Lewis are available.

The confirmed Newcastle United team v Manchester United :

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Just the one change as Jamaal Lascelles comes back in for Fabian Schar.

SUBS:

Gillespie, Schar, Carroll, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Almiron

Schar replacing the unavailable Sean Longstaff on the bench.

