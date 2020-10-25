News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves – Murphy, Darlow, Fraser, Almiron all start

The Newcastle team v Wolves has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at Molineux, with a 4.30pm start.

The Magpies looking to bounce back from dismal PL displays against Brighton and Spurs

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach gave an update on injuries and fitness.

The players we definitely know won’t be playing are Matty Longstaff, Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie.

Steve Bruce indicating that Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Sean Longstaff should be available.

In the doubtful category were Karl Darlow and Isaac Hayden, the NUFC Head Coach saying he would make a late decision on the pair after they picked up injuries against Man Utd.

Then earlier today we found out that Jonjo Shelvey is injured and needs a hernia operation, Steve Bruce admitting that he’d kept on playing the midfielder in recent matches despite knowing he was carrying an injury.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Fraser, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Almiron

Four changes:

In

Schar, Fraser, Murphy, Almiron

Out

Krafth, Shelvey, Hayden, Joelinton

SUBS:

Gillespie, Joelinton, Carroll, Manquillo, Hayden, Krafth, Sean Longstaff

(Compare Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Wolves to this fans choice one we featured earlier HERE)

