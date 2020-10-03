News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Burnley – Joelinton, ASM, Schar and Krafth all start

The Newcastle team v Burnley has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park, with an 8pm start.

The Magpies looking to bounce back from dismal PL displays against Brighton and Spurs

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach gave an update on injuries and fitness.

The players we definitely know won’t be playing are Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Matty Longstaff.

Fabian Schar definitely is back and available to start, the head coach confirmed, whilst Allan Saint-Maximin has trained all week and should be fine as well, according to Steve Bruce.

However, Bruce revealed that Jamaal Lascelles (hamstring) was struggling and does indeed miss out.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Burnley:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

SUBS:

Gillespie, Carroll, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Almiron, Sean Longstaff

(Compare Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Burnley to this fans choice one we featured earlier HERE)

