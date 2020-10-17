News

Confirmed Manchester United team v Newcastle United – 5 changes but Maguire starts

The Manchester United team v Newcastle United has just been confirmed.

The visitors looking to bounce back from a shocking 6-1 home defeat to Spurs.

Man Utd lucky to have any points this season, after a very fortunate 3-2 victory at Brighton, when they had all the luck. A late VAR penalty gifting the Red Devils a win, after VAR had denied Brighton a spot-kick of their own, plus the Seagulls hit the woodwork five times.

At his press conference on Friday morning, the Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to mention that Harry Maguire had a ‘knock’ from the midweek England shambles.

Everybody assuming that this ‘imaginary’ knock was so Solskjaer had a ready made reason if dropping Harry Maguire.

He has made five changes but Harry Maguire is not one of them…

The confirmed Manchester United team v Newcastle United :

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Mata, Fernandes, James, Rashford

Five changes in total for Manchester United:

With Lindelof, Fred, McTominay, James and Mata replacing Bailly, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood and Martial from that 6-1 Spurs humiliation.

Subs:

Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Matic, Pogba, Van De Beek, Ighalo

The confirmed Newcastle United team and subs are below :

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

SUBS:

Gillespie, Schar, Carroll, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Almiron

