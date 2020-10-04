Opinion

Club little more relaxed about moving on these 7 Newcastle United players in transfer window

There are still a significant number of Newcastle United players the club are hoping to move on in this transfer window.

You can take your own pick but I think at least seven could still move out before the window closes.

I see Henri Saivet, Jacob Murphy, DeAndre Yedlin, Rolando Aarons, Achraf Lazaar and Christian Atsu as clearly available to be preferably sold, or at least going on loan. Whilst Matty Longstaff surely needs to go out on loan to get some regular first team football.

Many Newcastle fans have been wondering why a bit more urgency hasn’t been shown, which is fair enough when you consider this is day 70 of the transfer window.

However, there is more time still available, than I think many supporters realise.

There is basically a two step transfer window closure this time.

For Newcastle United, the transfer window shuts at 11pm on Monday 5 October for any transfers, in and out, they still want to do with clubs outside of England.

However, after that date / time, Newcastle United can still do deals, in and out, with other clubs in England below Premier League level.

The deadline for NUFC to trade with Championship, League One and League Two clubs is 5pm on Friday 16 October, this is for both loan and permanent deals.

The likes of Murphy, Aarons and Lazaar have already been out on loan at English clubs below Premier League level, whilst reports have claimed that a number of Championship clubs, including Watford, are interested in taking Christian Atsu.

The likes of Yedlin, Saivet and Matty Longstaff will also surely be looking at Championship clubs as well, unless of course overseas deals can be done for any of the seven named above, by 11pm tomorrow night.

Sadly, it is looking less and less likely that another couple of essential signings will be coming into St James Park. There is a clear need for another striker and centre-back to come in on loan but Steve Bruce had indicated that this is now very unlikely to happen.

With no other obvious goalscorer than Callum Wilson to play up front and numerous injury issues with centre-backs, Newcastle could use some extra back-up.

