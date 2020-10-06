News

Chris Hughton is back in football management – Tuesday night official announcement

News on Tuesday night that Chris Hughton is back in a managerial hotseat.

The former Newcastle United boss having been out of action since parting company with Brighton in May 2019.

Chris Hughton announced on Tuesday night by Nottingham Forest as their new boss.

One familiar face at the Championship club, with Sammy Ameobi at Forest.

Chris Hughton replaces Sabri Lamouchi after Nottingham Forest lost all four of their Championship matches so far.

One of the good guys and somebody who was treated abysmally by Mike Ashley, Chris Hughton will always have a lot of affection and respect from Newcastle fans.

Nottingham Forest official statement:

‘Nottingham Forest are delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Hughton as the club’s new manager.

Hughton joins the club with a wealth of managerial experience, leading both Newcastle United and Brighton to promotion from the Championship and going on to establish both teams in the Premier League.

The former Republic of Ireland international also boasted an impressive playing career, winning two FA Cups and the UEFA Cup during his time at Tottenham Hostpur.

Hughton has also managed Norwich City in the Premier League, leading them to an 11th-placed finish in 2012-13, and has managed close to 450 first-team games with a win percentage of over 40 per cent.’

