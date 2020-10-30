News

Carlo Ancelotti confirms seven Everton players missing for Newcastle United match

Carlo Ancelotti has announced very positive news…for Newcastle United ahead of Sunday’s game.

The Everton boss talking ahead of the 2pm kick-off at St James Park.

Carlo Ancelotti updating on injury, fitness and availability for the match.

Altogether, the manager revealed that the blue scousers will be missing seven players.

The biggest / best news being that James Rodriguez will miss the game, Ancelotti saying he has a ‘small problem’ that temporarily rules him out of action. The Colombian has been outstanding this season so far.

Also missing are Everton’s first choice full-backs, Seamus Coleman not ready to return from a hamstring injury and Lucas Digne suspended.

Another defender, Mason Holegate, is also ruled out with a toe injury.

Striker Cenk Tosun (ACL) and midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Achilles) are also both still ruled out.

Meanwhile, arguably just as big a loss is Richarlison. Since arriving in July 2018, Everton haven’t won a Premier League without him…

The only positives for Carlo Ancelotti – Jonjoe Kenny and Jarrad Branthwaite are now both available after recovering from injury.

Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Sunday's game at St James Park:

Carlo Ancelotti:

“James has played all the games and has a little problem.

“He needs to rest in this game and I think he will be available for the next game.

“The fact we have players out, it is important to recognise the quality of the squad.

“Other players will get the chance to play, to show their quality and help the team to stay at the top [of the table].”

