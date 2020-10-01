News

Carabao Cup winning odds from bookies on Newcastle United and 10 rivals

The Carabao Cup winning odds are interesting ahead of the fifth round draw.

Thursday night sees that fifth round draw set to be made on Sky Sports, straight after the televised fourth round Liverpool v Arsenal clash at Anfield.

After Wednesday night’s results, there are now five clubs through to the fifth round, with the three others to be decided tonight.

As well as Liverpool v Arsenal on Thursday night, there is also Brentford v Fulham and Aston Villa v Stoke.

So as things stand, 11 clubs still able to win the competition and these are the best currently available Carabao Cup winning odds (from various bookies):

9/4 Man City

11/2 Man Utd

6/1 Tottenham

6/1 Liverpool

8/1 Everton

11/1 Arsenal

22/1 Aston Villa

25/1 Newcastle United

50/1 Brentford

66/1 Fulham

125/1 Stoke

It kind of sums up where the outside world (and most NUFC fans) see Newcastle United at the minute, the obvious clubs (Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal) at far shorter prices, Everton as well now with the investment going into their team now and a top class manager, even Aston Villa a shorter price despite having to still win tonight against Stoke before they are even into the last eight.

Only the two Championship clubs and Fulham who are already looking near relegation certainties, are higher prices than Newcastle, plus those three still have to win their fourth round matches tonight.

So the fifth round Carabao Cup draw will take place tonight, with games to be played the week commencing Monday 21 December.

If we ‘re honest, for Steve Bruce’s incredible luck to stand any realistic chance of continuing, we surely need the fifth round draw to see NUFC drawing the winners of either the Fulham or Aston Villa matches tonight.

Newcastle have six Premier League matches between 12 December and 2 January, the fifth round Carabao Cup game will be fitted in between Fulham (currently scheduled Sat 19 December) at home and Man City away (currently scheduled Sat 26 December).

Obviously, Newcastle in a decent place in the league table could / would be key.

The one-legged semi-finals are then in the first week of January 2021, with the Carabao Cup final on Sunday 28 February.

With the Government announcing that restrictive virus measures could be in place for the next six months, including fans not allowed into matches, that would / could take us right up until the end of March 2021, well past the Carabao Cup final…

