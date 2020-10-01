News

Carabao Cup Quarter-Final draw sees Newcastle United get Brentford!

The Carabao Cup Quarter-Final draw has been made on Thursday night.

That draw coming after the televised Liverpool v Arsenal clash at Anfield.

This match surprisingly ending 0-0 and then the Gunners producing an upset by winning 5-4 on penalties.

That completed a trio of underdogs winning on the night.

Championship Brentford hammering Premier League Fulham 3-0.

Then another second tier club beating first tier, as Stoke City won 1-0 at Fulham.

So six Premier League clubs and two from the Championship reaching the last eight.

The Carabao Cup Quarter-Final draw seeing Newcastle United now meet Brentford away.

Steve Bruce’s incredible luck continuing, the four rounds now seeing two League Two opposition and two from the Championship.

The full Carabao Cup Quarter-Final draw:

Brentford v Newcastle

Arsenal v Man City

Everton v Man Utd

Stoke v Tottenham

These last eight games to be played the week commencing Monday 21 December.

This will of course mean a reunion with Ivan Toney, the former Newcastle striker reported to have sent another £3m into the NUFC bank account after his £10m transfer to Brentford from Peterborough, due to that reported 30% resale clause.

Newcastle have six Premier League matches between 12 December and 2 January, the fifth round Carabao Cup game will be fitted in between Fulham (currently scheduled Sat 19 December) at home and Man City away (currently scheduled Sat 26 December).

Obviously, Newcastle in a decent place in the league table could / would be key.

The one-legged semi-finals are then in the first week of January 2021, with the Carabao Cup final on Sunday 28 February.

With the Government announcing that restrictive virus measures could be in place for the next six months, including fans not allowed into matches, that would / could take us right up until the end of March 2021, well past the Carabao Cup final…

