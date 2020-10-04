Opinion

Burnley fans only have one Newcastle United name on their lips after 3-1 defeat

Burnley fans watched on, from a distance, as their team made it three Premier League defeats in a row to start the season.

After losing to both Leicester and Southampton, it appears that this particular defeat has hurt them the most.

The Burnley fans in the comments below seeing a lot of problems with their own club / team.

You will always get the odd one who wants to point out that they didn’t think the first goal should have stood and / or the penalty should haven’t been given.

However, the overwhelming feedback from the Burnley fans is that there was only one deserved winner by the end.

As for the difference(s) between the two teams, one Newcastle United name stands out a mile.

They might not necessarily know how to spell his name, but just like Newcastle supporters, the Burnley fans know that Allan Saint-Maximin is a class act and was last night’s match winner.

Burnley fans commenting via their Up The Clarets message board:

‘My morning after thoughts start with their goal when a blatant foul on Long was not given and for the rest of the first half we were like rabbits in headlights.

Second half showed a big improvement and at the time of the equaliser I honestly thought we were the most likely team to win the game.

Sadly we couldn’t cope with the pace and power of Saint Maximin and in those conditions our inability to deal with him cost us the second goal.

Re the penalty – Pope was having a poor game but I think the penalty was harsh as the contact came after Fraser had played the ball.’

‘Not a foul you have to be stronger than that as he hardly touched him but agree with the rest.’

‘Very rare a bad result and performance stays with me. But last nights has.

It really really p.sses me off and I’ve woken up feeling the same way.’

‘Didn’t watch. Didn’t have a good feeling and so it proved.

Wasn’t expecting any more than a draw seeing as returning players weren’t going to be up to match fitness. I’m not panicking yet though.’

‘Kept waking up annoyed actually. Rare that happens.’

‘Dyche clearly not happy in the full post match press conference.

We didnt act in the market last season, or this, we are having to play injured players.

He also adds he doesnt expect anything, think he has the same feeling as us when it comes to faith in the chairman.’

‘This is worse; under normal circumstances, the morning after would be a banging headache from at least having a good night out.

We’ve skipped the good night out bit and gone straight for the banging hangover!!’

‘The team at the end of last season would have cut out all 3 goals and at least ground out a 0-0.’

‘I’m amazed people on here think Pope, Tarkowski and Dwight are some world class superstars, very good players for us.’

‘Saint Maximum – lad ran us ragged

It was either foul or be skinned.’

‘Hell of a player and won the game for them.’

‘St maximim generally has the s.it kicked out of him as a tactic.

The summariser last night clearly had not watched newcastle’s game at West ham where St. M pulled them to pieces and declan rice and others chopped St. M to pieces as it was the only way they could stop him.

Hence the injury which unfortunately had worn off so that he could play us.

West ham looked a lot worse against them than we did btw.’

‘While we have been sitting on our hands and standing still as a club regarding transfers, other clubs (even those lower down the pyramid like Newcastle and Brighton) have brought in players with power, pace and trickery that can change a match and win them the game.

Also, that can entertain and get the crowd off their feet if they were allowed back in.’

‘To me St Maximin is a bit of a throwback to the footballing entertainers of my childhood.

He is an opposition player you end up watching just to see what he will do next.

Unlike Dwight, he doesn’t do any tracking back, Bardsley went past him and he never made any effort to win the ball.

Bruce must say to him to save his energy when they are on the attack.’

‘Agree about St.Max being a throw back. I do like watching him play, but not against us. Newcastle don’t expect him to track back, if he does it’s a bonus.’

‘Our best 11 available were on that pitch tonight. At times we played ok but we lack the quality that Newcastle has.’

‘This is a disaster of a result. Dyche can’t possibly defend that. An on screen live resignation would be less surreal than defending this performance.’

‘Apparently Newcastle fans think they have been playing poor this season. They should come into our world, then they would know what poor football is and that goes for the Manager and Chairman. Worst start to a top flight season in 93 years. Onwards and downwards.’

‘Far, far too easy for an extremely average to poor Newcastle team, bar one guy with a bit of something extra about him. What a bonus we aren’t able to travel to watch!!’

‘Allan Saint-Maximin thinks we are a really great team…then again he would say that being given the freedom of the park by us.’

‘On another day Barnes could have walked for his kick out at Manquillo…he was lucky he disguised it so well.

Stupid considering he was already on a booking too.’

‘Fraser had already shot before the contract… how’s that a foul?’

‘Because it’s the most blatant of penalty.

And even if what you’re saying carried any weight then the argument would be that Pope impeded the shot.’

‘The difference between Newcastle and us has literally been quality on the right wing position. Bringing in Fraser when your best players injured and we didn’t even start with a right winger.’

‘Hendrick allow Newcastle to change the way that they play, Fraser comes off the bench a a decent replacement for St Maximin.

No money spent ( apart from wages ) and both players have made valuable contributions and improved their team.’

