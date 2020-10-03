Opinion

Burnley fans debate ahead of Newcastle United match – Trying to compete with Toon fans

Burnley fans have been having a lively debate ahead of the game at St James Park on Saturday night.

Having seen minimal spending in the transfer window so far and losing both matches in the Premier League, fair to say the mood isn’t great.

Already talk of potential relegation and this Newcastle match being one that Burnley have to be getting something from.

A lot of negativity from Burnley fans and to be honest, you would think they were trying to compete with Newcastle supporters when it comes to negativity about what is happening at their clubs.

With Newcastle fans it isn’t so much about results, it is more the performances and (lack of credible) tactics.

Scratching beneath the surface, Toon fans thinking that the kind of luck Steve Bruce is carrying isn’t sustainable and if the team keep playing as they are, then results will quickly match the performances.

A lot of Burnley fans predicting an easy win tonight for Newcastle, as they point to their own team’s deficiencies.

Interestingly though, many others point to Newcastle’s weaknesses as giving them hope of a positive result at St James Park.

Sounds like a guaranteed classic!

Interesting to look at a couple of stats…

Newcastle United have won two Premier League home games since 21 December 2019.

Burnley have lost two Premier League away matches (Man City and Leicester) since 11 January 2020.

Burnley fans commenting via their Up The Clarets message board:

‘I’m going for Clarets 2-0 wood and Barnes.

Newcastle 3 shots on target in 3 games including dodgy penalty.’

‘I think the Newcastle game will be interesting, they had 3 shots on target in 3 games, and that includes their ridiculous penalty against spurs at the weekend, I’m confident that we’ll get a positive result in the game.’

‘Newcastle have injuries so our main hope is start with Wood/Barnes.

Unfortunately Vydra has had ample chances-despite starting in most post lock down games he did not score once in the PL during these 9 or 10.’

‘3-0 to newcastle.’

‘I’m gonna say 3-1 to Newcastle.’

‘No way should Barnes start after only 1 game. Be extremely harsh on Vydra. The rest of the team picks itself though.’

‘Newcastle were sh.t again against Newport, bodes well for Saturday.’

‘Newcastle, Brighton (they could afford to let Stephens go), Villa,and Palace have strengthened immensely. I expect Villa to finish in the top 10.’

‘Delofeu And Capoue would walk into our side and improve us.

Then look at PL teams, Everton Chelsea and Newcastle desperate to offload players.

Loftus Cheek on Loan? Delph would be excellent.’

‘You make a valid point.

Chelsea openly touting Hudson Odoi, Tomori and Loftus-Cheek to go out on loan.’

‘If we lose at Newcastle on Saturday we face the prospect of being rank bottom and then into a season long relegation battle. I say it again WTF is going on’

‘If we get relegated we’ll become a small well run championship club.

We won’t smash spending records to get back to the Premier league.

Unlike Villa, Leeds, Newcastle etc our power will instantly diminish when/if we go down and once the parachute payments go we will be back to daring to dream like the rest.’

‘Can’t believe Newcastle walked away with a point. If it had been a boxing match it would have been stopped well before half time.’

‘Cant see us getting anything at Newcastle, fail to beat WBA and we’re down.’

‘Carroll could blow our centre backs into the Tyne, I fear!’

‘More like elbow them into to Tyne as he has very little else to offer these days!’

‘I’m going 3-0 Newcastle.’

‘Newcastle could blow us apart at SJP, let’s hope not.’

‘We have no chance against Newcastle if they have the same amount of luck as they have had against Spurs.’

‘We didn’t let Hendrick walk away. He was offered a contact months ago, decided not to sign it and ended up at Newcastle on more money for a longer deal than we were (rightly) prepared to offer.’

