Brentford fans react to drawing Newcastle United – Very interesting comments!

Brentford fans have been reacting to Thursday night’s cup draw.

Brentford brushed Fulham aside 3-0 ahead of last night’s quarter finals draw.

The Championship side then drawing Newcastle United at home in their new stadium, which sadly they aren’t allowed into at the minute.

Very interesting comments from the Brentford fans below.

Safe to say that drawing Newcastle hasn’t got them terrified!

Interestingly / amusingly, the overwhelming reaction from the Brentford fans is that they are praying Steve Bruce doesn’t get sacked before the game comes around in December.

Some of their supporters also make the point that with wins against Southampton, Fulham and West Brom in the competition, they have already won two more games against Premier League opposition this season than Steve Bruce and Newcastle United have done…

Brentford fans commenting via their Griffin Park message board:

AHEAD OF THE DRAW:

‘Would love to get Newcastle – another premier league scalp.’

‘Newcastle would be very good, let’s get to a semi.’

AFTER THE DRAW:

‘We’ve got Newcastle home.’

‘We’re in the Semi-Finals!’

‘Perfect!! At home against very beatable PL oppo.. Let’s hope Steve Bruce can hang on in there until then…’

‘Very winnable.’

‘We can win that one.’

‘To be honest the shock would be if Newcastle went through.’

‘Gotta be favourites for that…’

‘Beautiful!!!’

‘Excellent draw. Every chance. Exciting times.’

‘Very good draw for us.

We must have a good chance to go through to the next round.

Only wish I could see it live in the ground.’

‘Is the last time we played them competitively 1992/93? (lost at home 1-2 – Blissett).’

‘No, played them a couple of seasons ago in the Championship, when they were promoted.’

‘Didn’t we lose 4-1 to them in the league cup. It was 1-1 at full time.’

’12th September 2001. Day after the Twin Towers came down. Made for a very sombre mood on the train.

1-1 at full time with Craig Bellamy scoring an extra time hat trick.

I seem to remember Alan Shearer being a bit of a t.t too.’

‘Winnable.’

‘Newcastle are dreadful away in London.’

‘Wasn’t their only league win so far this season a 0-2 at West Ham?’

‘It’s stating the bleedin’ obvious, but worth reflecting on for a moment all the same…

l’il ol’ Brentford in the quarter final of a proper cup.

Not the Freight Rover Leyland DAF Associate Members whatever, but one with Man City, Man U, Spurs, Arsenal, Everton and the Geordies.

Crazy how far we’ve come in 10 years’

‘BBC suggesting Brentford v Stoke in the semis.’

‘Very winnable tie..

Newcastle fans very disillusioned with the club and with Bruce…’

‘It probably is the most winnable tie…Stoke would have just, done a Stoke and tried to keep us out.

Everyone else would be very hard but not impossible…

Newcastle feels like just the right team to play.

A team that lacks quality but would feel the pressure to attack us.

Will be a very good cup tie IMO!

A shame it’s during already the most busy month of the season.’

‘For the first time in my life, I just found myself thinking its feasible we could win a real trophy (ie not one only for non-prem teams)…. unlikely for sure but definitely feasible!’

‘Need Bruce to stay in the job til December.

If so, it’s def the most winnable of the teams left.’

‘To be honest, I’m not sure who they’d bring in that would make it an undesirable tie…

They had Rafa before and they’re not getting that stature again!

Brucey-ball may be the only real way they’ll get enough points this season, and that will probably be a crawl rather than a run.’

‘Dwight Gayle has the habit of winding up our fans, when he came with Newcastle and West Brom, also has the tendency to fall over rather easily.’

‘We’ve already beaten 2 more PL teams than they have!’

‘All very positive on here, as am I. But we should remember this game is 3 months from now and will be very very difficult.

However, if we do win, I imagine it will be the first major semi final in any of our life times and I assume in our history?’

‘When do tickets go on sale? *sigh*’

‘If you need a lift, you could do worse than observing Toney’s many Toon admirers bargaining with him to go easy on them/rid the club of Bruce.’

‘Great draw at home to one of the weaker teams left in the cup! We will have to be on it ofcourse but a real chance of semi. Wink wink.’

‘I watched them beat West Ham, tidily. I thought they’d turned a corner, but it’s Moyes who has got his boys working.

Still a difficult match, but we’ve got so much more improvement in our squad.’

‘Last played Newcastle in 2016/17 when they went up (and did the double over us).

Before that was the League Cup in 2001 (the day after 9/11) when we lost 4-1 after extra time.

We haven’t beaten Newcastle since 1948. Well overdue!!’

‘Quite a few on here seem to forget we played Newcastle a couple of seasons back. lol.’

‘I’m still recovering from the walk to the top of the away end.’

