Bordeaux Official Statement – Confirms signing of Hatem Ben Arfa

Hatem Ben Arfa has a new club.

The now 33 year old passing his medical and Bourdeaux releasing an official statement (see below) announcing his arrival.

This is his sixth French club and ninth club overall.

Hatem Ben Arfa started his last Premier League match for Newcastle on 29 March 2014, a 4-0 defeat at Southampton.

Since then, in the six years and seven months, Hatem Ben Arfa has only started 68 league games, in England, France and Spain.

Always interesting, never boring, here’s hoping the French genius has another season of magic in him.

Bordeaux Official Statement:

‘FC Girondins de Bordeaux is very happy to announce the signing of Hatem Ben Arfa . The attacking midfielder signed up with the Club after having passed all the medical examinations.

The player is well known to all football fans. Born on March 7, 1987 in Clamart, he won numerous titles in the various clubs where he went.

After starting football in clubs in the Paris region, he completed his pre-training at INF Clairefontaine. He then joined the Lyon training center at the age of 15 and studied. He also evolves with all the youth teams at the international level.

The attacking midfielder made his debut in Ligue 1 Uber Eats on August 6, 2004 . During four seasons, under the OL jersey, he progressed and won playing time but also titles . Hatem is French champion four times (2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008) and won three Champions Trophies (2005, 2006, 2007).

He then joined the Olympique de Marseille and spent two seasons in the Marseille city. He won new titles before trying his luck abroad.

The native of Clamart chooses Newcastle United and the Premier League. He spent four seasons in the North of England, scoring dazzling goals.

His season at Hull City is more complicated and Hatem chooses to return to France in order to revive. Bet won.

In Nice , the designer signs the best season of his career . In the 2015-2016 financial year, he scored 17 goals and delivered 6 assists. Performances that allow him to integrate the typical team of the championship . He then joined Paris SG then Rennes .

In one season, he demonstrates his talent and helps the Breton club to land the Coupe de France 2019 against PSG. Finally, last year, he discovered Spain in the jersey of Valladolid . Arrived in January, he played five games.

Creator, dribbler, instinctive, explosive, Hatem Ben Arfa has an above average talent .

Capable of turning a match up on his own, he also knows how to make his teammates shine. At 33, he is also an experienced player. He has more than 400 professional matches including 210 L1 matches, 49 on the European scene but also 15 international selections.

The Club is delighted to be able to welcome Hatem Ben Arfa in Gironde. We wish him to flourish with us , in his life as a player and in his life as a man.

Welcome Hatem!’

