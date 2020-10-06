News

Bizarre overwhelming stats from Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Dominance of the skies not so important

Looking back at the Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 match, there was little difference in the most regularly reported stats.

Burnley edged possession (52% v 48%), Newcastle had more shots on target for once (5 v 4), whilst the visitors had more corners (4 v 2).

Obviously the most important stat went the right way, three Newcastle goals and only one for Burnley.

However, a new report has highlighted another set of stats from this Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 match.

This set of stats shows absolute complete domination by Burnley against Newcastle in this particular area.

The table shows Premier League players winning most headed duels in this latest round of PL fixtures and has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise in stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’):

When it came to the ball in the air, Burnley at both ends of the pitch won header after header. Indeed their stats were better than any other of the ‘other 14’ clubs.

Five Burnley players featured winning a massive 30 heading duels, all five winning more than any Newcastle player (with three each – Krafth, Joelinton and Hendrick).

It shows the importance of keeping to a minimum the set-pieces near Newcastle’s goal and also suggests that NUFC defended relatively well in terms of then winning the ball after Burnley players had won the initial one in the air.

Karl Darlow dropped a couple of crosses when put under pressure but did relatively ok overall.

Some people would think maybe Andy Carroll should have played to then compete in the air but his total lack of mobility was shown up in that Brighton match, plus their centre-backs loved having a target man to mark and Carroll caused zero problems.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Saturday 3 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 14, Wilson 65, 77 pen

Burnley:

Westwood 61

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 52% (42%) Newcastle 48% (58%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Burnley 4 (1) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Burnley 4 (2) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar (Manquillo 55), Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Joelinton (Sean Longstaff 90+3), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 73)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Murphy, Almiron

Crowd: 00,000

(Sean Dyche points finger at match officials after losing to Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(Steve Bruce can’t resist another nibble after Newcastle United beat Burnley – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Watch official match highlights here incl all 3 NUFC goals)

(Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s win – Read HERE)

