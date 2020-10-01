News

BBC Sport pundit thinks a perfect time to ask Steve Bruce for his lottery numbers

You know that things must have reached a tipping point with Steve Bruce, when even Mark Lawrenson has to admit the amount of outrageous luck the Newcastle United Head Coach is carrying.

Saturday night sees Newcastle take on Burnley and it coincides with the national lottery draw.

Mark Lawrenson believing Bruce’s luck has been so extreme, he’s thinking of asking him for his lottery numbers.

Steve Bruce having hit the jackpot in terms of luck, getting a ridiculously fortunate draw at Tottenham despite Karl Darlow having to make 11 saves and Son hitting the woodwork twice, whilst Kane especially wasted chance after chance. Then at the other end not a single effort on target for Newcastle, until that VAR intervention and penalty on 97 minutes.

Mark Lawrenson then mentioned as well Wednesday night’s feeble display, that ended with Newcastle crawling past League Two Newport in a penalty shoot-out.

Steve Bruce could of course ask for many more thefts of points to be taken into consideration in his time at Newcastle United.

Mark Lawrenson tips Steve Bruce to keep the luck rolling over on Saturday, though he believes that Newcastle will get the win without needing too much unusual good fortune.

The BBC Sport pundit claiming ‘all is now well’ at Burnley and predicting a third Premier League defeat in a row.

Mark Lawrenson points to lack of transfer action and indeed Burnley have been very low key so far. Dale Stephens for £1m is their biggest incoming deal, whilst outgoing they have simply cleared out unwanted players out on free transfers – Jeff Hendrick, Aaron Lennon and Joe Hart.

However, I think injuries have been the biggest issue and on that front, is hoping to have Ashley Barnes and James Tarkowski back in his Premier League squad for Saturday.

Burnley picked up 54 points last season and did the same in 2017/18, finishing 7th and 10th, the one in between they still reached 40 points and 15th spot in the table, a really poor first half of the season blamed to an extent on Europa League involvement.

I have a feeling that Lawrenson’s belief of significant problems for Burnley might be exaggerated.

They lost 4-2 at Leicester who have started the season with three PL wins but actually Burnley had more shots (16 v 14) than the Foxes.

Their only other PL match so far was a 1-0 home defeat to Southampton, Danny Ings scoring with the Saints’ only effort on target. Burnley had more possession, more corners (8 v 2) and more shots (10 v 5), so I think they will be picking up points very soon.

Newcastle have Man Utd (home), Wolves (away), Everton (home), Southampton (away) and Chelsea (home), coming up after Saturday night’s match, so Steve Bruce surely needing a win to protect against that tough run of matches.

Mark Lawrenson talking to BBC Sport:

“Newcastle have had their fair share of fortune in the past few days.

“Firstly with that last-gasp penalty to draw with Tottenham.

“Then to get past League Two side Newport via a shoot-out.

“If their luck continues then it might be a good time to ask Magpies boss Steve Bruce for his numbers for Saturday’s National Lottery draw.

“Although I actually think things will be a little more straightforward for them this time.

“It appears all is not well at Burnley, in terms of the relationship between the manager and the board anyway.

“And maybe a third defeat in their first three league games will help to persuade the club they need to back Sean Dyche in the transfer market.

“Prediction is Newcastle 2 Burnley 1.”

