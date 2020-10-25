News

Andy Gray slaughters Steve Bruce for his appalling negative tactics after Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Andy Gray has been reflecting on Sunday’s match at Molineux.

The final score Wolves 1 Newcastle 1.

Raul Jimenez breaking the deadlock with ten minutes to go and then Jacob Murphy grabbing a point for Newcastle with a free-kick equaliser in the 89th minute.

However, that didn’t really tell the true story of the match…

Newcastle fans have repeatedly called out Steve Bruce’s shocking over the top tactics.

Now even Andy Gray is agreeing with them!

The beIN Sports presenter absolutely slating Steve Bruce for showing ‘zero’ attacking intent, until the very final stages after Wolves took the lead on 80 minutes.

As he slaughtered Steve Bruce for the appalling NUFC game plan, Andy Gray feeling he had to make the point that he likes Steve Bruce, as he gave his brutal assessment: ‘That is what it was for Newcastle and it doesn’t please me to say that about that club, or Steve [Bruce], because I like Steve, but I just think that they offered nothing really going forward at all, until the 81st minute when they went one down.’

It has taken a long long time for Andy Gary but credit to him for finally calling out his old mate Steve Bruce and accepting just how woeful and terrible to watch, his tactics are.

Andy Gray talking on beIN Sports:

“It is a smash and grab [for Newcastle].

“They contributed nothing to the game really, in an attacking sense, until they went one down.

“I said to you [Richard Keys], watch the next nine minutes after they went one down and look at how many men they get forward.

“In the first 80 minutes they did nothing like that.

“I don’t get it.

“I get that you can defend and be deep but I don’t get your adventure can be zero.

“That is what it was for Newcastle and it doesn’t please me to say that about that club, or Steve [Bruce], because I like Steve, but I just think that they offered nothing really going forward at all, until the 81st minute when they went one down.

“I’d expect more from Newcastle tonight and we didn’t get it.

“I don’t know what Newcastle fans would think…I don’t know if they would go home thinking: ‘That’s a great result, I’m happy with that.’

“Or whether they would say: ‘That was a tough watch.’

“I’d like to think, knowing what I have seen over the last 25 years from that club, some of the brilliant sides I have seen, the entertainment I have watched up there, been to watch millions of games up there.

“I’d like to think the majority would say: ‘That was a tough watch.’…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 25 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Murphy 89

Wolves:

Jimenez 80

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 63% (65%) Newcastle 37% (35%)

Total shots were Wolves 16 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Wolves 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Lascelles (Carroll 88), Fernandez, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Almiron, Fraser (Joelinton 78), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Sean Longstaff 79)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Hayden, Manquillo, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

